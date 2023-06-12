First Minister opens new National Treatment Centre in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister opens new National Treatment Centre in Inverness

Humza Yousaf made clear his commitment to investing in community healthcare facilities across the Highlands during his visit.

By Ross Hempseed
L to R - Fiona Grist Clinical Lead Nurse NTC, Deborah Jones Senior Responsible Officer NTC, Pam Dudek CO, Jayne Barneston Staff Nurse, First Minister, Sarah Compton-Bishop Chair and Colin McNair Medical Director. Image: by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
L to R - Fiona Grist Clinical Lead Nurse NTC, Deborah Jones Senior Responsible Officer NTC, Pam Dudek CO, Jayne Barneston Staff Nurse, First Minister, Sarah Compton-Bishop Chair and Colin McNair Medical Director. Image: by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

First Minister Humza Yousaf hailed the “incredible compassionate care” on offer in the Highlands as he officially opened the new National Treatment Centre today.

Located on the Inverness Campus, the new state-of-the-art facility offers procedures for patients with eye and joint problems.

It is one of 10 centres around Scotland to help add capacity, which Mr Yousaf said are “vital to the recovery of the NHS”.

Since opening on April 17, the NTC has helped relieve pressure on the nearby Raigmore Hospital.

The centre has 25 beds and several operating theatres both for ophthalmology and orthopaedic surgeries.

Mr Yousaf was greeted by staff and officials as he arrived in sunny Inverness and unveiled a plaque – his first since becoming first minister – before touring the centre.

Irene Thomson who was dropping her aunt off at the NTC took the opportunity to kiss Mr Yousaf earning a chuckle from the First Minister. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘A wonderful centre’

He also spoke to visitors and patients coming into the centre, with Irene Thomson taking the opportunity to plant a kiss on him after questioning who he was.

Having been to Raigmore, Ms Thomson knows the issues facing patients and is pleased the NTC will help those who need it, like her aunt who was in for a routine eye appointment.

Mr Yousaf said: “It’s a wonderful centre, not just the bricks and mortar which are phenomenal – it’s a beautiful building inside and out – but more so I was impressed and taken by the incredible compassionate care that our staff are providing.

“I got to speak to some patients who could not be more effusive in their praise of the care they had been receiving.

“I’m really pleased to be here and again this is a great example of getting on with the day job.”

Helen Robertson, clinic manager gave Mr Yousaf a tour of the facility. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Helen Robertson, clinic manager at the NTC, said the team have been able to get through more procedures in their first eight weeks than originally planned.

She is “delighted” with the facility’s progress so far, having surpassed its target of 75% capacity during the first quarter.

Mr Yousaf ‘committed’ to investing in community healthcare.

The centre has also recruited 93% of the workforce, with a message of “kindness and compassion” conveyed during the official speeches.

Mr Yousaf acknowledged previous issues around the culture at NHS Highland and the strides management has taken to address concerns about worker welfare during his speech.

Not only is the NTC providing treatments for Highland residents, but a large portion is coming from NHS Grampian, where waiting lists are longer.

Mr Yousaf explored the unique sensory area for children during the tour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He said: “I’ve always been upfront that the recovery of the NHS will take time but centres like these will absolutely help provide that additional capacity that’s much needed given the length of the challenging waiting lists as they are.”

As the largest geographical area, concerns have arisen over patients travelling long distances for treatments in Inverness, both at Raigmore and the new NTC.

Mr Yousaf added: “We have got to make sure our health facilities are as local as they possibly can be, are accessible through transport links and that’s something we are very committed to, so having a national centre like this in Inverness I think is great, but also investing in those community facilities is something I am very committed to.”

Mr Yousaf took the time to speak to staff who had been recruited to work at the new facility. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

