First Minister opens new National Treatment Centre in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Humza Yousaf hailed the “incredible compassionate care” on offer in the Highlands as he officially opened the new National Treatment Centre today.

Located on the Inverness Campus, the new state-of-the-art facility offers procedures for patients with eye and joint problems.

It is one of 10 centres around Scotland to help add capacity, which Mr Yousaf said are “vital to the recovery of the NHS”.

Since opening on April 17, the NTC has helped relieve pressure on the nearby Raigmore Hospital.

The centre has 25 beds and several operating theatres both for ophthalmology and orthopaedic surgeries.

Mr Yousaf was greeted by staff and officials as he arrived in sunny Inverness and unveiled a plaque – his first since becoming first minister – before touring the centre.

‘A wonderful centre’

He also spoke to visitors and patients coming into the centre, with Irene Thomson taking the opportunity to plant a kiss on him after questioning who he was.

Having been to Raigmore, Ms Thomson knows the issues facing patients and is pleased the NTC will help those who need it, like her aunt who was in for a routine eye appointment.

Mr Yousaf said: “It’s a wonderful centre, not just the bricks and mortar which are phenomenal – it’s a beautiful building inside and out – but more so I was impressed and taken by the incredible compassionate care that our staff are providing.

“I got to speak to some patients who could not be more effusive in their praise of the care they had been receiving.

“I’m really pleased to be here and again this is a great example of getting on with the day job.”

Helen Robertson, clinic manager at the NTC, said the team have been able to get through more procedures in their first eight weeks than originally planned.

She is “delighted” with the facility’s progress so far, having surpassed its target of 75% capacity during the first quarter.

Mr Yousaf ‘committed’ to investing in community healthcare.

The centre has also recruited 93% of the workforce, with a message of “kindness and compassion” conveyed during the official speeches.

Mr Yousaf acknowledged previous issues around the culture at NHS Highland and the strides management has taken to address concerns about worker welfare during his speech.

Not only is the NTC providing treatments for Highland residents, but a large portion is coming from NHS Grampian, where waiting lists are longer.

He said: “I’ve always been upfront that the recovery of the NHS will take time but centres like these will absolutely help provide that additional capacity that’s much needed given the length of the challenging waiting lists as they are.”

As the largest geographical area, concerns have arisen over patients travelling long distances for treatments in Inverness, both at Raigmore and the new NTC.

Mr Yousaf added: “We have got to make sure our health facilities are as local as they possibly can be, are accessible through transport links and that’s something we are very committed to, so having a national centre like this in Inverness I think is great, but also investing in those community facilities is something I am very committed to.”