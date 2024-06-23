Hunt for man who exposed himself to woman on Inverness footpath

Police are trying to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman on an Inverness footpath.

The incident happened on Friday, June 21, at around 3pm on a footpath between Inshes and Milton of Leys.

The victim was left “very upset” and officers are urging witnesses or anyone who knows the man to reach out.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 8ins, white and clean shaven with short, dark hair and of slim build.

He was wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans.

Inspector Brian Bisset said: “Fortunately the woman was not harmed physically but she has been left very upset by what happened.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area and saw anything or who knows who the man is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2606 of Friday, 21 June, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.