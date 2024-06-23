New life for old Rothes bakery and work on vacant Forres town centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life for old Rothes bakery and work on vacant Forres town centre shop

The latest Moray planning round-up is here, including plans for a bigger shop at Edinvale farm and new purpose for a vacant Lossiemouth hall.

By Sean McAngus
The premises at 9 New Street have most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium. Image: Clarke Cooper/ Google Maps
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week, work on extending Glenallachie Distillery’s shop and car park has been approved.

Work has also been given the go-ahead on a former Forres newsagents, as a Moray councillor breathes new life into the vacant unit.

Meanwhile, a former drill hall in Lossiemouth will be transformed into two houses and Edinvale farm wants to build a new shop.

Firstly, we look at how new life will finally be given to a former Rothes bakery.

APPROVED: New life for former Rothes bakery

It has been certainly been a whirlwind for Peter Ford when it comes to his efforts to breathe new life into a former Rothes bakery.

The building at 9 New Street has most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

Prior to that it was Simpsons Bakery.

The building pictured.

He had initially hoped to turn the premises at 9 New Street into a restaurant, first floor flat and two houses.

But last year, planners refused permission on the grounds that the property is deemed to be at risk of flooding.

Mr Ford appealed the decision, but was unsuccessful.

In September, councillors on the local review body voted four to two in favour of ditching the plans.

Some even raised fears people’s lives would be at risk if the accommodation flooded.

That wouldn’t be the end of it, however.

What is happening now?

This week, revised proposals to transform the Rothes town centre building were approved.

The property will have a restaurant and takeaway at ground floor level, along with a flat on the first floor.

Meanwhile, a car park will be formed to the rear of the site to serve the restaurant and takeaway.

The type of takeaway and restaurant hasn’t been revealed yet.

Mr Ford was represented by Plan Plus in the planning process.

Ground floor plan. Image: Plan Plus
First floor plan. Image: Plan Plus

Why was it approved this time?

The decision came after two houses proposed at the rear of the property were scrapped and replaced by parking.

This change satisfied local planning chiefs.

SUBMITTED: New shop at Edinvale farm

Edinvale farm at Dallas has run a small “honesty shop” for around three years.

The products are nestled inside a timber shed near the driveway to the farmhouse, with a mix of fresh and chilled produce.

The current honesty shop at Edinvale farm.

Now owners Jock and Fiona Gibson want to build a larger farm shop in a field to the south-east of the couple’s garden.

The new shop would continue to operate on a self-service basis by the use of vending machines.

Meanwhile, the building will sell produce both from the farm and local producers.

A self-service coffee machine will be set up for cyclists and passersby to get hot and cold drinks and snacks.

Seating is proposed too.

Drawing impression of new farm shop at Edinvale. Image: Susan Longmuir Architect

The farm owners say the shop is needed as locals are having to travel to Forres or Elgin for food shops.

And 13 comments of support have been lodged to planners.

‘Nearest shop around 9 miles away’

One local said the shop is exactly what is needed.

An 80-year-old supported the plans adding: “The nearest shop is around 9 miles away.

“I’m in a blackspot for a dial a bus.

“A shop is definitely needed and all supermarket deliveries are unreliable.”

What is happening in the meantime?

Jock Gibson pictured at Edinvale, Dallas.

The farm is also seeking retrospective consent for the continued use of a temporary shed as a small shop until the new larger unit is built.

In documents, they said prior to setting up the shed as a shop to test the market, they contacted Environment Health and were not advised that the facility required formal planning permission.

APPROVED: Former Lossie drill hall becomes two homes

The building pictured.

Cameron And Hawksley Contracting has been given planning permission to turn a former drill hall in Lossiemouth into two houses.

Soldiers used to practice and perform military drills in the property at 45 Church Street.

Last October, the Defence Instructure Organisation sold the building at auction for around £71,000.

Inside the building.
Drawing impression of what the transformation could look like.

According to a building warrant, the transformation to turn the building into two properties across two floors could cost around £200,000.

This warrant is awaiting approval by a building warrant officer.

Ground floor plan.
First floor plan.

APPROVED: New purpose for Forres newsagents

In April, we reported on how councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn wanted to breathe new life into a vacant retail unit in Forres.

We revealed the former paper shop Sue’s News at 128 High Street could be turned into a gallery.

According to a building warrant, the transformation could cost around £15,000.

Inside the unit.

What’s happening?

In May, a planning application was submitted to renovate the retail unit.

The paper shop closed around two years ago.

The work includes:

  • Replacing single glazed front shop windows with timber double glazed windows.
  • Installing two heritage skylights in the rear extension.
  • Adding an air conditioning unit on the rear elevation.
  • Refurbishing the existing storm door.
  • Repainting the front elevation in a similar colour to the existing one.
  • Removing the existing shop fitting and creating a new store area.
  • Refurbishing two windows on the rear of the building.
  • Removing a hanging sign and bracket, and a wall-mounted sign.
Moray councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Earlier this month, the proposals went before members of Moray Council planning committee and now permission has been given.

APPROVED: Improvements to Speyside distillery

The GlenAllachie Distillery on Speyside.
The Glenallachie Distillery on Speyside.

Glenallachie Distillery on Speyside, at the foot of Ben Rinnes, dates back almost 60 years.

The distillery near Aberlour is independently owned by veteran whisky entrepreneur Billy Walker.

Billy Walker, owner, between the four copper stills at The GlenAllachie Distillery.
Billy Walker, owner, between the four copper stills at The Glenallachie Distillery.

The site opened to the public in April 2019 with a shop, small tasting room and limited tour programme.

It has since expanded with new facilities.

Last year, they unveiled an upgraded visitor centre, new bar and tasting lounge which cost around £600,000.

Glenallachie Visitor Centre previously has had a £600,000 upgrade.

What is the latest work at Glenallachie Distillery?

In March 2023, we reported in the weekly Moray planning ahead, the go-ahead was given for proposals to extend Glenallachie Distillery’s shop and car park.

These changes will mean more room for the tasting room and new display areas.

This week, a building warrant has been approved for the work to be carried out.

According to the warrant, it will cost around £129,000.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups

More from Moray

Conversation