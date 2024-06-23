New life for old Rothes bakery and work on vacant Forres town centre shop

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week, work on extending Glenallachie Distillery’s shop and car park has been approved.

Work has also been given the go-ahead on a former Forres newsagents, as a Moray councillor breathes new life into the vacant unit.

Meanwhile, a former drill hall in Lossiemouth will be transformed into two houses and Edinvale farm wants to build a new shop.

Firstly, we look at how new life will finally be given to a former Rothes bakery.

APPROVED: New life for former Rothes bakery

It has been certainly been a whirlwind for Peter Ford when it comes to his efforts to breathe new life into a former Rothes bakery.

The building at 9 New Street has most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

Prior to that it was Simpsons Bakery.

He had initially hoped to turn the premises at 9 New Street into a restaurant, first floor flat and two houses.

But last year, planners refused permission on the grounds that the property is deemed to be at risk of flooding.

Mr Ford appealed the decision, but was unsuccessful.

In September, councillors on the local review body voted four to two in favour of ditching the plans.

Some even raised fears people’s lives would be at risk if the accommodation flooded.

That wouldn’t be the end of it, however.

What is happening now?

This week, revised proposals to transform the Rothes town centre building were approved.

The property will have a restaurant and takeaway at ground floor level, along with a flat on the first floor.

Meanwhile, a car park will be formed to the rear of the site to serve the restaurant and takeaway.

The type of takeaway and restaurant hasn’t been revealed yet.

Mr Ford was represented by Plan Plus in the planning process.

Why was it approved this time?

The decision came after two houses proposed at the rear of the property were scrapped and replaced by parking.

This change satisfied local planning chiefs.

SUBMITTED: New shop at Edinvale farm

Edinvale farm at Dallas has run a small “honesty shop” for around three years.

The products are nestled inside a timber shed near the driveway to the farmhouse, with a mix of fresh and chilled produce.

Now owners Jock and Fiona Gibson want to build a larger farm shop in a field to the south-east of the couple’s garden.

The new shop would continue to operate on a self-service basis by the use of vending machines.

Meanwhile, the building will sell produce both from the farm and local producers.

A self-service coffee machine will be set up for cyclists and passersby to get hot and cold drinks and snacks.

Seating is proposed too.

The farm owners say the shop is needed as locals are having to travel to Forres or Elgin for food shops.

And 13 comments of support have been lodged to planners.

‘Nearest shop around 9 miles away’

One local said the shop is exactly what is needed.

An 80-year-old supported the plans adding: “The nearest shop is around 9 miles away.

“I’m in a blackspot for a dial a bus.

“A shop is definitely needed and all supermarket deliveries are unreliable.”

What is happening in the meantime?

The farm is also seeking retrospective consent for the continued use of a temporary shed as a small shop until the new larger unit is built.

In documents, they said prior to setting up the shed as a shop to test the market, they contacted Environment Health and were not advised that the facility required formal planning permission.

APPROVED: Former Lossie drill hall becomes two homes

Cameron And Hawksley Contracting has been given planning permission to turn a former drill hall in Lossiemouth into two houses.

Soldiers used to practice and perform military drills in the property at 45 Church Street.

Last October, the Defence Instructure Organisation sold the building at auction for around £71,000.

According to a building warrant, the transformation to turn the building into two properties across two floors could cost around £200,000.

This warrant is awaiting approval by a building warrant officer.

APPROVED: New purpose for Forres newsagents

In April, we reported on how councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn wanted to breathe new life into a vacant retail unit in Forres.

We revealed the former paper shop Sue’s News at 128 High Street could be turned into a gallery.

According to a building warrant, the transformation could cost around £15,000.

What’s happening?

In May, a planning application was submitted to renovate the retail unit.

The paper shop closed around two years ago.

The work includes:

Replacing single glazed front shop windows with timber double glazed windows.

Installing two heritage skylights in the rear extension.

Adding an air conditioning unit on the rear elevation.

Refurbishing the existing storm door.

Repainting the front elevation in a similar colour to the existing one.

Removing the existing shop fitting and creating a new store area.

Refurbishing two windows on the rear of the building.

Removing a hanging sign and bracket, and a wall-mounted sign.

Earlier this month, the proposals went before members of Moray Council planning committee and now permission has been given.

APPROVED: Improvements to Speyside distillery

Glenallachie Distillery on Speyside, at the foot of Ben Rinnes, dates back almost 60 years.

The distillery near Aberlour is independently owned by veteran whisky entrepreneur Billy Walker.

The site opened to the public in April 2019 with a shop, small tasting room and limited tour programme.

It has since expanded with new facilities.

Last year, they unveiled an upgraded visitor centre, new bar and tasting lounge which cost around £600,000.

What is the latest work at Glenallachie Distillery?

In March 2023, we reported in the weekly Moray planning ahead, the go-ahead was given for proposals to extend Glenallachie Distillery’s shop and car park.

These changes will mean more room for the tasting room and new display areas.

This week, a building warrant has been approved for the work to be carried out.

According to the warrant, it will cost around £129,000.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

