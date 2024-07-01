Inverness bingo players in luck as local hall to get major makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness bingo players in luck as local hall to get major makeover

Customers have welcomed news of a three-month refit to the city club.

By Michelle Henderson
Carlton Bingo sign on the side of white building tower on Inverness hall.
Carlton Bingo have revealed they are upgrading their Inverness club. Image: Alasdair Allen.

Fans of bingo in Inverness might have hit the jackpot with their local hall earmarked for a major makeover.

Carlton Bingo has announced the club will undergo a huge transformation over the next three months.

From next week, local contractors will begin works on the club – located at Beechwood Park North – making a series of improvements to the venue.

The upgrades will include the installation of a new carpet, fixed seats and a new bar.

The decor will be updated throughout the building.

Bosses have stressed the majority of the work will take place in the evening to ensure it is “business as usual” for customers.

However, customers have been warned of potential disruption as works get off the ground.

Inverness Carlton Bingo hall to undergo three month makeover

Taking to social media today, officials from Carlton Bingo announced the ‘exciting’ news.

They wrote: “We’re getting a makeover.

“As from the 8th July we will have work commencing to help renovate the club and bring in some exciting additions.

“The work will be going on until mid-September and there may be some disruptions but we will try to make sure things are business as usual as best as we can.

Carlton Bingo hall in Inverness.
Carlton’s <a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/category/news/inverness/">Inverness</a> hall will undergo a series of upgrades over the next three months. Image: Alasdair Allen.

“The work will involve a brand new carpet, fixed seats, a brand new bar, updated decor throughout the club and the latest fixed electronic positions.

“The majority of the work will be taking place through the night to try and keep any disruptions to a minimum.

“We do apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused.

“A temporary bar will set up on the other side of the Main Hall whilst the work is taking place and although we are trying to provide the same level of service there may be some items that are not available during this time.”

The works are being carried out by local contractors as Carlton strives to support the local economy.

The exact cost of the makeover is unknown at this time.

Bosses say they are excited to see their vision come to life.

They added: “We are all very excited for the changes to come and hope that all of our customers enjoy them as much as we will.

“We are working to bring you a more up-to-date club to help try and provide the best experience possible for our valued customers.”

Inverness bingo lovers rejoice over Carlton makeover news

The news has been welcomed by bingo lovers across the city.

Some have called for comfortable seating while others look forward what the new upgrades will bring.

One person wrote: “I hope the fixed seats give people who are on the bigger side more room as this is a problem at the moment.”

Another wrote: “I’m shocked  but happy days for the club.”

