Inverness bingo players in luck as local hall to get major makeover

Fans of bingo in Inverness might have hit the jackpot with their local hall earmarked for a major makeover.

Carlton Bingo has announced the club will undergo a huge transformation over the next three months.

From next week, local contractors will begin works on the club – located at Beechwood Park North – making a series of improvements to the venue.

The upgrades will include the installation of a new carpet, fixed seats and a new bar.

The decor will be updated throughout the building.

Bosses have stressed the majority of the work will take place in the evening to ensure it is “business as usual” for customers.

However, customers have been warned of potential disruption as works get off the ground.

Taking to social media today, officials from Carlton Bingo announced the ‘exciting’ news.

They wrote: “We’re getting a makeover.

“As from the 8th July we will have work commencing to help renovate the club and bring in some exciting additions.

“The work will be going on until mid-September and there may be some disruptions but we will try to make sure things are business as usual as best as we can.

“The work will involve a brand new carpet, fixed seats, a brand new bar, updated decor throughout the club and the latest fixed electronic positions.

“The majority of the work will be taking place through the night to try and keep any disruptions to a minimum.

“We do apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused.

“A temporary bar will set up on the other side of the Main Hall whilst the work is taking place and although we are trying to provide the same level of service there may be some items that are not available during this time.”

The works are being carried out by local contractors as Carlton strives to support the local economy.

The exact cost of the makeover is unknown at this time.

Bosses say they are excited to see their vision come to life.

They added: “We are all very excited for the changes to come and hope that all of our customers enjoy them as much as we will.

“We are working to bring you a more up-to-date club to help try and provide the best experience possible for our valued customers.”

The news has been welcomed by bingo lovers across the city.

Some have called for comfortable seating while others look forward what the new upgrades will bring.

One person wrote: “I hope the fixed seats give people who are on the bigger side more room as this is a problem at the moment.”

Another wrote: “I’m shocked but happy days for the club.”