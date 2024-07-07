VIDEO: Impromptu Rag’n’Bone Man performance at Inverness pub leaves punters delighted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Impromptu Rag’n’Bone Man performance at Inverness pub leaves punters delighted

The singer's keyboard player borrowed an accordion from behind the bar to accompany the soulful session.

By Louise Glen

Rag’n’Bone Man is known for his beautiful baritone voice.

But who knew just how well it went with an accordion?

Punters at MacGregors Bar in the city-centre were treated to a rousing rendition of ‘Human’ this weekend ahead of the singer’s gig tonight at the Bught Park pitches.

Video footage of the impromptu session was shared online this morning, with fans in the pub appearing both surprised and delighted at the surprise appearance.

The English singer – real name Rory Graham – was accompanied by his usual keyboard player.

But this time the musician was playing an accordion borrowed from behind the bar in MacGregor’s.

Rag’n’Bone Man is headlining his gig in Inverness tonight. Image: Shutterstock.

Rag’n’Bone Man shows ‘Human’ sad at MacGregor’s bar

Bruce MacGregor, who owns the Academy Street business, said: “Our bar has always been a mecca for travelling musicians.

“We’ve had folk musicians, jazz groups, choirs from across the globe.

“Everyone is welcome and the fact that we have decent quality instruments available at the bar for anyone to play certainly helps.”

He said the the singer was a pleasure to have in his establishment.

“The bar team were completely made up with the visit of Rag’n’Bone Man,” he said.

“He couldn’t have been nicer, posing for pictures with everyone and then singing.”

Bruce MacGregor on the fiiddle
Bruce MacGregor says everyone is welcome for a tune in MacGregor’s Bar. Image: Innes and Campbell.

‘Human’ appeared on Rory’s debut album and won him huge accolades including the 2017 Brit Award for ‘Breakthrough Act’ and ‘Best British Single’ in 2018.

The singer was forced to cancel an Inverness gig in July 2023 at the last minute after his band and crew’s flights from London were cancelled.

However, he promised to return to the Highlands. 

 

 

