VIDEO: Impromptu Rag’n’Bone Man performance at Inverness pub leaves punters delighted

Rag’n’Bone Man is known for his beautiful baritone voice.

But who knew just how well it went with an accordion?

Punters at MacGregors Bar in the city-centre were treated to a rousing rendition of ‘Human’ this weekend ahead of the singer’s gig tonight at the Bught Park pitches.

Video footage of the impromptu session was shared online this morning, with fans in the pub appearing both surprised and delighted at the surprise appearance.

The English singer – real name Rory Graham – was accompanied by his usual keyboard player.

But this time the musician was playing an accordion borrowed from behind the bar in MacGregor’s.

Rag’n’Bone Man shows ‘Human’ sad at MacGregor’s bar

Bruce MacGregor, who owns the Academy Street business, said: “Our bar has always been a mecca for travelling musicians.

“We’ve had folk musicians, jazz groups, choirs from across the globe.

“Everyone is welcome and the fact that we have decent quality instruments available at the bar for anyone to play certainly helps.”

He said the the singer was a pleasure to have in his establishment.

“The bar team were completely made up with the visit of Rag’n’Bone Man,” he said.

“He couldn’t have been nicer, posing for pictures with everyone and then singing.”

‘Human’ appeared on Rory’s debut album and won him huge accolades including the 2017 Brit Award for ‘Breakthrough Act’ and ‘Best British Single’ in 2018.

The singer was forced to cancel an Inverness gig in July 2023 at the last minute after his band and crew’s flights from London were cancelled.

However, he promised to return to the Highlands.