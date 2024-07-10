Inverness Costa Coffee shop to close in two weeks

A popular coffee shop in the heart of Inverness will close its doors on July 24.

Costa Coffee has a branch on Inglis Street in the city centre and is a popular haunt for residents and tourists.

However, in April, an announcement was made that the branch would be closing sometime later this year.

One of several Costa shops in Inverness

Costa operates several shops around the city, including one just a three-minute walk from the Inglis Street branch within the Eastgate Centre.

There are also Costa outlets at the Inverness Retail Park, Inshes Retail Park and the train station.

More than 20 Costa machines are also located throughout the city.

Signs have been put up in the shop front, announcing the shop will close on July 24.

At the time of the closure announcement, Costa said they would redeploy all staff working at the shop to other branches.