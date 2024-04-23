Inverness city-centre Costa to close

Costa Coffee is closing a city-centre spot in Inverness.

The ubiquitous coffee chain will shut the Inglis Street branch in July.

A spokesperson said conversations are ongoing with the store team, who will hopefully retain jobs elsewhere.

“We can confirm that our Costa Coffee store on Inglis Street in Inverness is due to close for trade in July,” they said.

“We are currently having conversations with all of our store team members, and aim to re-deploy our talented baristas to nearby stores.

“Customers can still enjoy their favourite Costa coffee at the Inglis Street store until July, with the next nearest Costa Coffee store found in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.”

Increasing lack of options in city-centre

Mary McIntosh, who lives in the Cradlehall area of Inverness, said it was frustrating to see another business close in the city-centre.

For people like her who don’t have own a vehicle, shopping options are limited in the city centre, she told The P&J.

She said: “The good shops are away out in the business parks and you can’t get to them.

“Well you can – but it takes two buses.”

Costa Coffee has several other locations in Inverness.

Two are within a stone’s throw of the Inglis Street location at Inverness train station and Eastgate Shopping Centre.

There are two other spots in the Inverness and Inshes Retail Park.

One man exiting the Costa Coffee on Inglis Street told us that he prefers using the Costa Express machines anyway, commonly found in supermarkets.

There are more than 20 of the machines in locations throughout Inverness and the surrounding area.