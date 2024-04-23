Inverness city-centre Costa to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness city-centre Costa to close

The coffee chain says it hopes to re-deploy "talented baristas" to nearby stores.

By Bailey Moreton
Costa Coffee's location on Inglis Street in Inverness is set to close in July. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson
Costa Coffee's location on Inglis Street in Inverness is set to close in July. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

Costa Coffee is closing a city-centre spot in Inverness.

The ubiquitous coffee chain will shut the Inglis Street branch in July.

A spokesperson said conversations are ongoing with the store team, who will hopefully retain jobs elsewhere.

“We can confirm that our Costa Coffee store on Inglis Street in Inverness is due to close for trade in July,” they said.

“We are currently having conversations with all of our store team members, and aim to re-deploy our talented baristas to nearby stores.

“Customers can still enjoy their favourite Costa coffee at the Inglis Street store until July, with the next nearest Costa Coffee store found in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.”

Increasing lack of options in city-centre

Mary McIntosh, who lives in the Cradlehall area of Inverness, said it was frustrating to see another business close in the city-centre.

For people like her who don’t have own a vehicle, shopping options are limited in the city centre, she told The P&J.

She said: “The good shops are away out in the business parks and you can’t get to them.

“Well you can – but it takes two buses.”

A new Co-op will open tomorrow in Aberdeen’s King Street. The shop will include a Costa coffee dispenser. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Costa Coffee has several other locations in Inverness.

Two are within a stone’s throw of the Inglis Street location at Inverness train station and Eastgate Shopping Centre.

There are two other spots in the Inverness and Inshes Retail Park.

Costa Coffee has several other locations in Inverness, including in the city centre, like at the Inverness Train Station. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

One man exiting the Costa Coffee on Inglis Street told us that he prefers using the Costa Express machines anyway, commonly found in supermarkets.

There are more than 20 of the machines in locations throughout Inverness and the surrounding area.

More from Inverness

An artist's Impression of the new Charleston Academy. Image: Highland Council
Major Inverness school redevelopment plans to be decided by Highland councillors - but cash…
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Inverness killer's prison stalking trial deserted after blunder by prosecutors
The former care home was devastated by the fire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Probe launched after derelict Inverness care home devastated by fire
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness drug-driver banned from the roads
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a crank call pervert
Inverness support worker given warning for behaviour whilst working at Cheshire House.
Inverness care worker used transphobic language and mocked disabled service users
Inverness Apprentice Boys of Derry
'I just wanted to say I had experienced it': Apprentice Boys of Derry march through…
Cruise ship docked in Invergordon in the Highlands.
Highlands cruise schedule: More than 230,000 visitors expected to arrive this year
Police in Inverness madras Street
Inverness man, 37, in court after armed police stand-off
Inverness support worker convicted of assault at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'An abuse of trust': Inverness support worker struck off after putting vulnerable child in…

Conversation