Everything you need to know about new Piri-Piri chain opening in Inverness

A new Piri-Piri chicken restaurant and takeaway is set to hit Inverness city centre.

Maeme’s has lodged plans to take over a vacant site in the Highland capital’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The UK chain plans to take over Unit Two of the shopping mall soon which is based close to the centre’s front entrance.

Maeme’s piri-piri coming to Inverness

Once open it promises 20 seats inside, with eight more outside within the mall’s atrium.

A new ventilation system will also be installed in the kitchen to enable the site to operate as a takeaway.

The now-empty unit was formerly occupied by computer games retailer Game.

Despite no official opening date set, Maeme’s website say Inverness locals will be able to enjoy the popular African-style chicken “soon”.

Ahead of the opening, The Press and Journal has gathered all the information you need to know.

Who are Maeme’s?

Maeme’s promises hungry customers “the best grilled piri-piri chicken, burgers and wraps around”.

The brand runs a dozen different locations across the UK, including an Aberdeen site in Kittybrewster.

Other locations include Falkirk, Derby, Leeds, Bristol and London.

Mostly operating as small takeaways in these areas, the Inverness location looks to be the largest yet.

What is Piri-Piri chicken?

Maeme’s serve Peri-Peri chicken in various different forms.

Those who have dined at popular high street chain Nando’s will have the clearest idea of what’s in store.

Piri-Piri sauce is typically made from African chili peppers, and the chicken is coated with the spicy sauce and grilled.

What’s on the menu at Maeme’s Inverness?

Maeme’s have a large and varied menu to satisfy even the most ardent Peri-Peri fan.

Choosing between mango/lemon and herb to extra hot spices, they have a selection of burgers, wraps, pittas, burritos and rice boxes to choose from.

Their signature “Maeme’s King Meal” provides a Piri-Piri burger with mayo, cheese, tomatoes and lettuce served with fries and a drink.

A selection of desserts and milkshakes are also available for those looking for something sweet after something spicy.

Can Maeme’s be delivered?

Despite not having confirmation – it is expected that Inverness fans will be able to deliver Maeme’s to their door.

Maeme’s Aberdeen branch offers home delivery through all the popular apps.

Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats can all be called upon to order your favourite meal when you just don’t feel like coming into the city.

Most expensive meal at Maeme’s?

The priciest thing that can be bought on the menu is the ‘Whole Grilled Chicken Meal’.

Only for the hungriest diners, this provides an entire Piri-Piri grilled chicken, seasoned to your taste accompanied by rice, fries and a drink.

The Whole Grilled Chicken Meal comes in at £17.49.

The cheapest Piri-Piri meal?

Those eating on a budget should opt for the Chicken Quesadilla Meal.

This will give you grilled chicken tortilla with tomato salsa and melted cheese alongside fries and drink.

This meal will set you back £6.99.

Are you looking forward to trying Maeme’s? Let us know in the comments below.