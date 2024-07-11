Everything you need to know about new Piri-Piri chain opening in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Everything you need to know about new Piri-Piri chain opening in Inverness

What can chicken fans expect from Maeme's new restaurant in the Highland Capital?

By Graham Fleming
The new takeaway will be based in Eastgate Shopping Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The new takeaway will be based in Eastgate Shopping Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A new Piri-Piri chicken restaurant and takeaway is set to hit Inverness city centre.

Maeme’s has lodged plans to take over a vacant site in the Highland capital’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The UK chain plans to take over Unit Two of the shopping mall soon which is based close to the centre’s front entrance.

Maeme’s piri-piri coming to Inverness

Once open it promises 20 seats inside, with eight more outside within the mall’s atrium.

Maeme’s proposed floor plan for the new site.

A new ventilation system will also be installed in the kitchen to enable the site to operate as a takeaway.

The now-empty unit was formerly occupied by computer games retailer Game.

Despite no official opening date set, Maeme’s website say Inverness locals will be able to enjoy the popular African-style chicken “soon”.

Ahead of the opening, The Press and Journal has gathered all the information you need to know.

Who are Maeme’s?

Maeme’s promises hungry customers “the best grilled piri-piri chicken, burgers and wraps around”.

The brand runs a dozen different locations across the UK, including an Aberdeen site in Kittybrewster.

Maeme’s Aberdeen takeaway is based in Kittybrewster’s Clifton Road. Image: Google Maps

Other locations include Falkirk, Derby, Leeds, Bristol and London.

Mostly operating as small takeaways in these areas, the Inverness location looks to be the largest yet.

What is Piri-Piri chicken?

Maeme’s serve Peri-Peri chicken in various different forms.

Those who have dined at popular high street chain Nando’s will have the clearest idea of what’s in store.

Piri-Piri sauce is typically made from African chili peppers, and the chicken is coated with the spicy sauce and grilled.

What’s on the menu at Maeme’s Inverness?

Maeme’s have a large and varied menu to satisfy even the most ardent Peri-Peri fan.

Choosing between mango/lemon and herb to extra hot spices, they have a selection of burgers, wraps, pittas, burritos and rice boxes to choose from.

Maeme’s chicken and rice dish. Image: Maeme’s

Their signature “Maeme’s King Meal” provides a Piri-Piri burger with mayo, cheese, tomatoes and lettuce served with fries and a drink.

A selection of desserts and milkshakes are also available for those looking for something sweet after something spicy.

Can Maeme’s be delivered?

Despite not having confirmation – it is expected that Inverness fans will be able to deliver Maeme’s to their door.

Maeme’s Aberdeen branch offers home delivery through all the popular apps.

Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats can all be called upon to order your favourite meal  when you just don’t feel like coming into the city.

Most expensive meal at Maeme’s?

The priciest thing that can be bought on the menu is the ‘Whole Grilled Chicken Meal’.

Only for the hungriest diners, this provides an entire Piri-Piri grilled chicken, seasoned to your taste accompanied by rice, fries and a drink.

The Whole Grilled Chicken Meal comes in at £17.49.

The whole chicken meal is the takeaway’s most expensive. Image: Maeme’s

The cheapest Piri-Piri meal?

Those eating on a budget should opt for the Chicken Quesadilla Meal.

This will give you grilled chicken tortilla with tomato salsa and melted cheese alongside fries and drink.

This meal will set you back £6.99.

Those looking for value can opt for the chicken quesadilla meal. Image: Maeme’s

Are you looking forward to trying Maeme’s? Let us know in the comments below.

