‘Best tenner I’ve ever spent’: Inverness couple become millionaires after winning ‘breathtaking’ home

Rachael Reid reveals life-changing plans after her and husband Darren scooped a £3 million house.

By Michelle Henderson
Rachael, wearing white trousers and green blouse, next to her husband Darren, wearing blue jeans and a grey jumper in the garden of their new £3 million Surrey home.
Inverness couple Rachael and Darren Reid, were shocked to discover they had won the jackpot in the Omaze House draw. Image: Omaze

An Inverness couple’s life has changed forever after winning a £3 million house in Surrey.

Rachael Reid, 54, was shocked to discover she had scored the jackpot in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Surrey.

The mother-of-three, walked away with the keys to the multi-million-pound property and £100,000 in the bank after bidding just £10 in the charity prize draw.

Rachael says their surprise win has “secured all our futures”, including that of her husband of almost 30 years, Darren, 56, who can finally consider retirement.

White luxury house surrounded by grass and forest.
The five-bedroom house has a price tag of £3 million. Image: Omaze.

Due to his role in the energy industry, the family of five have spent countless weeks apart.

However, they are now looking forward to spending Christmas as a family.

‘We’ll never have to worry about money ever again’

Rachael, who works Forest School as an assistant practitioner, said: “My husband spends weeks and weeks away at a time for his work – he’s had to miss so many birthdays, Christmases and weddings – we’ve probably spent more time apart than together over the past 30 years due to his work.

“He always thought he’d be working til 73 like his dad – but now he can think about retiring early.

“He can finally spend Christmas and birthdays at home with us, it’s the best feeling ever.

Rachael, wearing white trousers and green blouse, next to her husband Darren, wearing blue jeans and a grey jumper in the garden of their new £3 million Surrey home.
Rachael said the landmark win means the family can spend more time together, as Darren considers early retirement. Image: Omaze.

“This win means we’ll never have to worry about money ever again – it’s secured all our futures. We can get all our kids on the property ladder – it’s so wonderful to be able to give them the best possible start in life.”

The 54-year-old childcare worker admits she initially thought the call from Omaze was a prank – courtesy of her husband’s cousin Kevin.

She added: “When I first got the call from Omaze I was convinced it was my husband’s cousin Kevin doing a windup, as he’s a notorious prankster, but when I poked my head out the door and saw the film crew – I realised it was the real deal.”

Inverness couple bag £3 million Surrey house

The couple, who reside in Inverness, are the proud owners of a luxury five-bedroom house near Farnham complete with a pool house, gym and sauna.

The stunning property came mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

Large open plan sitting room with white and brown furniture
The Surrey home provides the perfect setting for entertaining thanks to its large sitting room and open place spaces. Image: Omaze.
Open plan kitchen dining and lounge area flooded with natural light.
The family fell in love with the large open plan kitchen diner. Image: Omaze.

Concealed behind solid wooden electric gates, the home exceeds their current three-bedroom property in Inverness.

The property is nestled in secluded grounds covering 1.4 acres.

Modern contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar, kitchen island with a white and brown colour scheme.
Rachael described the home as “breathtaking” with the large kitchen dinner catching her eye. Image: Omaze.

Rachael said walking through the gates for the first time took their breath away.

£3 million prize ‘breathtaking’

“It’s been so surreal – never in my wildest dreams did I ever think we’d own a multi-million-pound house,” she said.

“This house is absolutely stunning, walking through the gates and seeing it for the first time makes it feel real – it’s breathtaking.”

Despite falling in love with the property, the couple plan to sell it, in hopes of building the home of their dreams in the Scottish Highlands – following one big family holiday.

Rachael said: “It’s obviously an unbelievable house – but we’ll most likely sell it to bank the cash, as the huge amount of money will change our lives, and the lives of our children forever.

Four poster bed in large open plan bedroom.
The property boasts five large bedrooms. Image: Omaze.

“We’ve already pocketed £100k as part of the win – which would easily cover any running costs here for years – but I think we’ll sell it to release the money and buy another amazing place, or even build a new home near where we already live, which is something we’ve always dreamed of – it’s all so exciting.

“We’ll definitely have a big family holiday here first so we can all enjoy the house together.

“The money from a sale is going to change everything for us.

“All from just a £10 entry – it’s the best tenner I’ve ever spent.”

Prize draw raised over £3 million for charity

Founded in the US in 2012, Omaze made landfall in the UK in 2020, partnering with some of Britain’s treasured charities.

The Surrey draw was created in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

In just six weeks, entries garnered £3, 450,000 in donations.

View of the indoor pool with brick wall and natural daylight flooding in.
The luxury home comes complete with its own indoor pool, gym and sauna. Image: Omaze

Conversation