Inverness railway bridge closed for more than two hours overnight

An Inverness railway bridge was closed overnight for more than two-and-a-half hours due to concerns for a person.

Police, fire and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to Clachnaharry Railway Swing Bridge shortly before 1am.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was a “concern for a person” report.

The road was closed at 12.58am, and reopened around 2.43am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were assisting police at Clachnaharry Railway Bridge overnight.

“We were called at 12.58am, we tasked one appliance from Inverness.

“The stop sign came through at 2.43am.

“We were assisting police with a concern for a person.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.