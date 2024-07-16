‘Best thing to happen to Elgin in years’: Calls for MacMoray to be saved after shock announcement

Locals are calling for MacMoray to be saved after organisers announced the popular festival will end next year.

Founder Andy Macdonald has helped bring acts such as Peter Andre and Cascada to Elgin’s Cooper Park since 2022, with the Jacksons and Status Quo set to take to the stage next month.

He revealed on Sunday that MacMoray Easter 2025 will be his last event, as he plans to spend more time with family.

The announcement has surprised locals, who say MacMoray has been the “best thing to happen to Elgin in years.”

Readers react to news of MacMoray ending

One attendee said the family event will surely be missed.

She wrote: “Peter Andre this year has been one of the many acts.

“I have loved seeing him over the years. It’s going to be strange not having a MacMoray Festival in 2026 but wish the organisers all the best with his new family.”

Another wrote: “Best thing to happen to Elgin in years. Credit to Andy, it’s been a blast.”

One man said: “Thank you for last year, Granddaughter loved it. She will go to festivals for the rest of her life no doubt.”

One woman wrote: “What a thoughtful thing for Andy to do before bowing out. Hopefully, another business can do this in future and bring music to Moray like he has.”

Readers are hoping new organisers can step in and take over the reins to preserve MacMoray’s legacy.

One man wrote: “The only decent thing to happen in Elgin for years and it’s ending.

“Why not just pass the reins to another organisation who can set up MacMoray?”

Another echoed his plight, writing: “What a shame – could someone else continue it?”

One man said he was disappointed to see the festival go.

He wrote: “Disappointing. Why can’t someone else carry it on?”

In response, one reader credited Andy for choosing to focus his energy on his family.

They wrote: “Nobody is stopping another organisation from organising something.

“The licence Andy has with the Council is up for renewal next year, so he’s just not going to renew it.

“MacMoray is his organisation and he’s put in a lot of time and effort which he now wants to give to his family.”

MacMoray founder explains why Easter 2025 will be last event

In a statement posted on Facebook, founder Andy Macdonald wrote: “With each year, my priorities have shifted, and I know more than most how important the special things are in life, especially family and loved ones.

“I dedicated the past 5 years of my life to MacMoray and I’m satisfied with all we have accomplished, but I’m tired.

“I want to be there as much as possible for my daughter and my family.

“It’s been an absolutely incredible journey, watching an idea grow to such a scale…but all good things come to an end.

“With my licence for MacMoray Festival expiring next year, I have decided that everyone coming to MacMoray Summer will receive free tickets to MacMoray Easter.. our final hurrah!”

What do you think of MacMoray coming to an end? Let us know in the comments.