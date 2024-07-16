‘Best thing to happen to Elgin in years’: Calls for MacMoray to be saved after shock announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Best thing to happen to Elgin in years’: Calls for MacMoray to be saved after shock announcement

The popular festival is set to end in 2025.

By Michelle Henderson
MacMoray festival is held twice a year at Cooper Park in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage
MacMoray festival is held twice a year at Cooper Park in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage

Locals are calling for MacMoray to be saved after organisers announced the popular festival will end next year.

Founder Andy Macdonald has helped bring acts such as Peter Andre and Cascada to Elgin’s Cooper Park since 2022, with the Jacksons and Status Quo set to take to the stage next month.

He revealed on Sunday that MacMoray Easter 2025 will be his last event, as he plans to spend more time with family.

The announcement has surprised locals, who say MacMoray has been the “best thing to happen to Elgin in years.”

Readers react to news of MacMoray ending

One attendee said the family event will surely be missed.

She wrote: “Peter Andre this year has been one of the many acts.

“I have loved seeing him over the years. It’s going to be strange not having a MacMoray Festival in 2026 but wish the organisers all the best with his new family.”

Another wrote: “Best thing to happen to Elgin in years. Credit to Andy, it’s been a blast.”

One man said: “Thank you for last year, Granddaughter loved it. She will go to festivals for the rest of her life no doubt.”

One woman wrote: “What a thoughtful thing for Andy to do before bowing out. Hopefully, another business can do this in future and bring music to Moray like he has.”

Crowds of people at MacMoray.
The family festival has drawn crowds of thousands each year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Readers are hoping new organisers can step in and take over the reins to preserve MacMoray’s legacy.

One man wrote: “The only decent thing to happen in Elgin for years and it’s ending.

“Why not just pass the reins to another organisation who can set up MacMoray?”

Another echoed his plight, writing: “What a shame – could someone else continue it?”

One man said he was disappointed to see the festival go.

He wrote: “Disappointing. Why can’t someone else carry it on?”

In response, one reader credited Andy for choosing to focus his energy on his family.

They wrote: “Nobody is stopping another organisation from organising something.

“The licence Andy has with the Council is up for renewal next year, so he’s just not going to renew it.

“MacMoray is his organisation and he’s put in a lot of time and effort which he now wants to give to his family.”

MacMoray founder explains why Easter 2025 will be last event

In a statement posted on Facebook, founder Andy Macdonald wrote: “With each year, my priorities have shifted, and I know more than most how important the special things are in life, especially family and loved ones.

“I dedicated the past 5 years of my life to MacMoray and I’m satisfied with all we have accomplished, but I’m tired.

“I want to be there as much as possible for my daughter and my family.

“It’s been an absolutely incredible journey, watching an idea grow to such a scale…but all good things come to an end.

“With my licence for MacMoray Festival expiring next year, I have decided that everyone coming to MacMoray Summer will receive free tickets to MacMoray Easter.. our final hurrah!”

What do you think of MacMoray coming to an end? Let us know in the comments.

2

Conversation