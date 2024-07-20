The pros and cons of living in the centre of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

The pros and cons of living in the centre of Inverness

We spoke to two families who took the plunge and embraced the city centre lifestyle.

Projects in Strothers Lane. Union Street, Queensgate and Raining's Stairs are among housing developments built in the city centre
Projects in Strothers Lane. Union Street, Queensgate and Raining's Stairs are among housing developments built in the city centre
By John Ross

Finding a place to live in the centre of Inverness is becoming increasingly difficult.

Buying and renting in the city is a growing problem with a lack of affordable accommodation and many properties used for short term lets.

One not-for-profit developer says it receives up to 100 applications for every house it builds in Inverness.

Demand is set to increase with investment in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport alone forecast to create more than 8,000 jobs.

But if you actually manage to find a city centre home, what it’s like?

We spoke to two families who are negotiating the ups and downs of being smack-bang in the heart of Inverness.

Andrew Campbell lives in Strother’s Lane with his wife and two children, aged nine and 12, and their pet dog.

Initially, a big motivation was to ensure his children would be in the catchment area for Crown Primary School.

But he has grown to love city centre life.

‘It can be noisy, but you get used to it’

“I don’t drive and where we are is central to what I need”, he said.

“My wife and I work in retail and are five minutes from our jobs. The kids are five minutes from school.

“A downside is that there is no garden, but there are so many great areas you can walk to.

“It can be noisy, but you get used to it. The kids sleep through everything now.

“They are happy. They don’t think they are missing out on anything.

“Also, if they leave for further education or whatever it could help prepare them for living in a bigger city as there won’t be so much of an adjustment.”

Highland Council has worked with the Highland Housing Alliance to build more homes in Inverness

Andrew welcomes new housing being created in the city centre, helping to bring more people into the area.

“It’s great more people are coming back. A lot of work has gone on and places like the Victorian Market are fantastic.

“The more they can do to get more people into the centre the better.”

Are short-term lets a problem?

In a sign of the times, nine of the 16 apartments in Andrew’s block are offered as short-term lets.

He appreciates it can be a problem when people, particularly first time buyers, struggle to get on the housing ladder.

But he said: “I’ve no issue with it, but there are a lot of flats being built and not many people living in them permanently.

“It boggled my brain at first. On our first Halloween we left sweets on the doorstep and got no response.

“It would be nice to have more permanent neighbours. However, I enjoy speaking to visitors and meeting new people.

“I’ve met hundreds of tourists from all over the world which I think is good for the kids too.”

Being in the catchment area for Crown Primary School was a reason given for people wishing to live in the centre of Inverness.

Access to Crown Primary was also a factor in a family moving into the Raining’s Stairs development off Castle Street.

Elly McPhee moved from another part of the city with her partner and two children.

The health care practitioner, 30, said: “We don’t drive so it’s handy to get out and about and have access to all the shops we need in town.

“The houses are lovely and we don’t hear much noise from the pubs and clubs.

“The one downside is there is not a lot of room to play for the kids. It’s a 15-minute walk to the nearest park.

“But there are definitely more positives than negatives.”

‘We look after each other’s houses’

She said, unlike other developments, all 16 properties in her block are occupied permanently.

“Our neighbours haven’t changed since we moved in. We know them all very well and we look after each other’s houses when we’re away.

“It’s one of the positives living here that everyone knows each other very well and there is a great sense of community.”

She believes building more accommodation will help regenerate the city centre.

“You’ll get the young ones and working people. I’m not sure there will be many families, however.”

Inverness rental crisis: 100 people fighting over every home

Do you live in the city centre? Would you like to talk to us about it? Drop us an email: north@pressandjournal.co.uk

More from Inverness

Demand for houses in Inverness is growing
Inverness rental crisis: 100 people fighting over every home
Inverness Sheriff Court. IMage: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Firearms police called to Inverness street after man seen pointing rifle at traffic
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Dean Barclay robbed a woman of ?500 at a cashpoint in Merkinch. Picture shows; Dean Barclay Inverness Sheriff Court. NA . Supplied by Design Team (Facebook / DCT) Date; Unknown
Addict assaulted and robbed woman at Merkinch cashpoint
vandalised food truck
‘They broke the door in two’: Inverness food van raided two weeks after opening
Belladrum
Thug broke innocent man's jaw in brutal Belladrum attack
Inverness Sheriff Court
Female motorist terrorised by six-times-the-limit drink-driver on A9
A proposed extension at the former Filling Station site in Inverness features in this month's update. Image: Scoop AM/DC Thomson
Extension at former Filling Station site in Inverness still on the table, floodlights for…
GB Energy logo on Aberdeen/Inverness background
It's got to be Aberdeen or Inverness for GB Energy
3
Revolution Inverness on Church Street.
Revolution Inverness to close after seven years
Clachnaharry Bridge, which was closed overnight
Inverness railway bridge closed for more than two hours overnight

Conversation