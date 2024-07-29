Inverness Man’s body found at Inverness beauty spot The body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in the Craig Dunain area on Sunday evening. By Alberto Lejarraga July 29 2024, 10:28 am July 29 2024, 10:28 am Share Man’s body found at Inverness beauty spot Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6545770/craig-dunain-inverness-body/ Copy Link 0 comment A man was found dead at an Inverness beauty spot yesterday. Police and emergency services were called to the Dunain Woods, in Craig Dunain, around 6pm on Sunday, July 28. A 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The area near the Craig Dunain Duck Pond was taped off on Sunday evening. Image: Google Maps Officers cordoned off an area near the Craig Dunain Duck Pond. Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Man found dead in Craig Dunain in Inverness A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Sunday, 28 July, we were made aware of the body of a man being found in the Foresters Way area of Inverness. “Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
