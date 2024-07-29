Man’s body found at Inverness beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Man’s body found at Inverness beauty spot

The body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in the Craig Dunain area on Sunday evening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Breaking news graphic

A man was found dead at an Inverness beauty spot yesterday.

Police and emergency services were called to the Dunain Woods, in Craig Dunain, around 6pm on Sunday, July 28.

A 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Craig Dunain Duck Pond
The area near the Craig Dunain Duck Pond was taped off on Sunday evening. Image: Google Maps

Officers cordoned off an area near the Craig Dunain Duck Pond.

Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Man found dead in Craig Dunain in Inverness

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Sunday, 28 July, we were made aware of the body of a man being found in the Foresters Way area of Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Inverness

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. 'Creepy' Inverness man's past as a child rapist exposed by brave Moray mum - Shaun Legge Gray finally admitted to his victim in Facebook messages that he had raped the woman during four years of her childhood spent in Keith Picture shows; Shaun Legge Gray. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness man's child rapist past exposed by brave Moray mum
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer
Families enjoying the sun at Aberdeen beach on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North and north-east set for week-long scorcher as summer finally arrives
Mark Dann and Marquis MK who are the Extreme Ghost Hunters on the banks of Loch Ness.
VIDEO: Ghosthunters record 'wailing sound' in Loch Ness and say it's 'strong evidence of…
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Crews tackle car fire on A9 south of Inverness
A9 at cromarty bridge restricted following crash
Driver issued with fine after A9 crash at Cromarty Bridge
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Dad says daughter was 'completely broken' following alleged rape
Caley Thistle were banking on the battery storage plant to help the club's finances.
Battery farm row: Caley Thistle will not benefit from controversial project say community councils
Ross MacGillivray died at a property in Inverness in November 2023. Image: DC Thomson.
Wife accused of torturing and murdering Inverness dad-of-three Ross MacGillivray
Inverness Sheriff Court
'I go down if we get caught': Highland football coach's message to teen he…

Conversation