Man’s body found at Inverness beauty spot

A man was found dead at an Inverness beauty spot yesterday.

Police and emergency services were called to the Dunain Woods, in Craig Dunain, around 6pm on Sunday, July 28.

A 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers cordoned off an area near the Craig Dunain Duck Pond.

Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Sunday, 28 July, we were made aware of the body of a man being found in the Foresters Way area of Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”