Hou Hou Mei: How Inverness’s new Asian restaurant has beaten the Tomnahurich Street ‘curse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Hou Hou Mei: How Inverness’s new Asian restaurant has beaten the Tomnahurich Street ‘curse’

The restaurant opened in 2022 and has been earning rave reviews online ever since.

JP and Karen Saint, the co-owners of Hou Hou Mei in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
JP and Karen Saint, the co-owners of Hou Hou Mei in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
By Stuart Findlay

Are you sure you know what you’re getting into?

That was the question that kept being fired at Karen and JP Saint as they prepared to open the doors to Hou Hou Mei in the summer of 2022.

A difficult post-Covid landscape was unfolding for hospitality businesses.

Around a tenth of UK restaurants closed for good during the pandemic and with a cost-of-living crisis beginning to bite, there were plenty reasons to tread carefully.

But the married couple knew they had something here.

Ramen pork belly noodles at Hou Hou Mei. Image: Jason Hedges

They believed there was a gap in the market for an Asian restaurant, what they call a modern take on traditional Cantonese, Japanese, Korean and Thai cuisine.

Two years down the line, they’ve got a raft of rave reviews on TripAdvisor and social media.

And forget about getting a table at the weekend without booking.

“On our opening night, we had about 110 people, a lot of family and friends,” JP said.

“We thought that was the busiest we were going to be. Now we’re doing 160 and it’s just another day.

“Since we started, it’s been full every single day. It’s insane how it has progressed.”

It turns out they were right.

The Tomnahurich Street ‘curse’

The location for Hou Hou Mei – which translates to “very, very yummy” in Cantonese – was one of the worries.

It required an extensive renovation to bring it up to scratch before opening night.

But not only that, the Saints had to contend with the fact that everyone kept telling them that the building itself was cursed.

That reputation was earned from the sharp turnaround of tenants at 18 Tomnahurich Street in the last 15 years.

It feels like every town and city has one of these, doesn’t it?

That places that keeps closing and then opening up again as something else.

The building was the home of a popular bar called Reflections and before that, it was known as the Royal Ordnance.

Hou Hou Mei’s home has had a lot of past lives. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Many will remember it as Finlay’s, which closed in 2010.

It later became Ceol Mor and Nellie Dean’s before pizza restaurant Pepperoni Speciale opened there in 2017.

The restaurant closed during the pandemic.

Karen said: “It’s been a lot of things so everybody said to us ‘it’s cursed!’

“It needed a lot of work when we got it.

“But we still had confidence in what we were doing and it’s such a good location.”

The Hou Hou Mei blueprint

The success of Hou Hou Mei makes sense when you consider the backgrounds of its owners.

JP, who went to school in Merseyside and Caithness, started working in a Lybster restaurant at the age of 16.

Since then, he has trained as a pastry chef, worked alongside Albert Roux and been the head chef at several AA rosette restaurants.

As well as working in more locally familiar restaurants like Rocpool Reserve and the Golf View Hotel, his CV also includes stops in France and the US.

Karen, a former Inverness Royal Academy pupil, has a background in baking that has taken her all over the Highlands.

Karen and JP pictured outside Hou Hou Mei shortly before it opened in 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Her mother was involved with the popular Inverness takeaways Mr Rice and Dennis’s for more than two decades.

The Cantonese theme comes from Karen’s mum, who is from Hong Kong.

In their early years together, Karen, 34, and JP, 36, used to dine at a variety of Asian restaurants and imagined creating one of their own in the Highland capital.

Karen said: “We love Asian food and used to go to places and think ‘I wish we had something like this in Inverness’.

“We were looking around for the right property for ages, it took a long time.

“But it all came together. We’re really happy and feel really lucky with how it all turned out.”

Work-life balance in the restaurant business

The trials and tribulations of running a restaurant often make for a busy life.

Especially for Karen and JP, who have two young children: Lyanna, 6, and Mylo, 3.

Karen is also a champion weightlifter who is ranked number one in her weight category in Scotland.

Cocktails are also a big part of the offering at Hou Hou Mei. Image: Jason Hedges

But the pair are careful not to overload themselves. And they’re keen to make sure their staff – many of whom have been with them since day one – are treated the same way.

JP said: “Coming from a hotel and fine dining background, I’ve seen people get run into the ground.

“We don’t want to do that to anybody. That work-life balance is really important.”

How music, whisky and culture helped rejuvenate a tired side of Inverness city centre and put MacGregor’s at the top of the pile

Harry Gow: Caring staff keep Inverness city centre bakery steady – but parking is driving an out-of-town boom

Inverness Trophy Centre: how a family firm tackles changing customer needs and city centre challenges

More from Inverness

Poundstretcher, Aberdeen.
Budget retailer to hold 'mega weekend event' giveaway at Aberdeen, Highlands, Moray and Orkney…
Inverness Justice Centre
Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn't rape, jury told
Louise Brannigan made a 'racist gesture' while using TikTok at her work. Image: Shutterstock.
Inverness support worker 'made racist gesture' on TikTok livestream
Vandals caused around £100,000 of damage to the electric bikes
Vandal-hit e-bike scheme in Inverness to restart after £100,000 of damage repairs
Craig Dunain Duck Pond
Man's body found at Inverness beauty spot
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. 'Creepy' Inverness man's past as a child rapist exposed by brave Moray mum - Shaun Legge Gray finally admitted to his victim in Facebook messages that he had raped the woman during four years of her childhood spent in Keith Picture shows; Shaun Legge Gray. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness man's child rapist past exposed by brave Moray mum
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer
Families enjoying the sun at Aberdeen beach on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North and north-east set for week-long scorcher as summer finally arrives
Mark Dann and Marquis MK who are the Extreme Ghost Hunters on the banks of Loch Ness.
VIDEO: Ghosthunters record 'wailing sound' in Loch Ness and say it's 'strong evidence of…
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Crews tackle car fire on A9 south of Inverness

Conversation