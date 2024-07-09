Harry Gow: Caring staff keep Inverness city centre bakery steady – but parking is driving an out-of-town boom

For decades now, being able to explain what a dream ring is has served as a solid litmus test for Invernessians.

If you’ve never sampled one, can you really claim to have lived in the Highland capital?

So entrenched in the city’s psyche, Harry Gow’s signature treat helped establish the bakery as one of its best-known brands.

Now, a lot has changed since the first outlet opened its doors in Smithton in 1979.

For one, that bakery – which serves as the firm’s headquarters – is currently its best-performing branch.

But that wasn’t always the case.

In the not too distant past, it was regularly trounced by the city centre location on Union Street.

How much that has changed tells a story about our high streets.

Harry Gow and Inverness city centre

These days, the Union Street outlet is not the top seller.

Out of the bakery’s 18 locations, it sits somewhere in the middle.

But conversely, it costs the most to operate.

The HQ in Smithton is the best performer and newer outlets in North Kessock and Elgin are in the conversation too.

There’s a theme there.

“We will always maintain a town centre presence,” said Harry Gow managing director David Gow.

“But if we were looking for a new shop, we’d go out of town. We’re finding that people will spend more when they can drive there and park.”

It’s a common conundrum for businesses.

The increased visibility and – in this case – any emotional ties have to be weighed up against more expensive business rates.

With public transport at a low ebb and hybrid working on the rise, you can see why so many loyal Harry Gow customers are favouring car-friendly spots. Branches like Fairways are booming while the Tomnahurich Street branch closed in 2019.

Secrets to the bakery’s Inverness success

A promise that Harry Gow’s will remain in the city centre will be music to the ears of its hardy band of regulars.

The bakery’s friendly staff know most of them by name and exactly what they’re going to order.

“Customer service is really important and the girls we have in this shop are fantastic,” David said.

“They’ve won local business awards for the best takeaway in Inverness. They’re long established and have a really good rapport with customers.”

Even what customers are ordering has changed down the years.

Previously, city centre locations were selling lots of loaves of bread, rolls and cakes to take home.

Their tastes are now tailored a lot more to immediately consumable products like sandwiches and coffee.

What has kept Harry Gow ticking all these years?

It’s been a tough old time for businesses in recent years but Harry Gow as a business is continuing to thrive.

The inaugural winner of the Scottish Baker of the Year award, it is also the only bakery to have won the prize twice.

Although Harry started out on his own in 1979, the company’s roots can be traced all the way back to 1898.

That’s the year that John and William Burnett opened a bakery on Inverness’s High Street.

Burnett’s Bakery would go on to be a major fixture of Inverness for decades and it was there, in the 1950s, that Harry learned his trade as an apprentice.

When the Burnett family decided to sell the business in the 1970s, Harry decided to strike out on his own and the rest is history.

The 89-year-old is now retired from the business but his five children are all involved.

It’s an all-consuming pursuit for the family – but one they are fiercely proud to be associated with.

David added: “I think we’ve got a reputation for quality and we have to look after that.

“The customers here know Harry Gow’s and love Harry Gow’s. And that consistency, knowing what they’re going to get from us, is so important.”

