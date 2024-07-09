Harry Gow: Caring staff keep Inverness city centre bakery steady – but parking is driving an out-of-town boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Gow: Caring staff keep Inverness city centre bakery steady – but parking is driving an out-of-town boom

Union Street was once home to Harry Gow's best-selling bakery - but changing demographics have shifted the business's priorities.

Harry Gow managing director David Gow with Union Street staff Grace Arenas, Claire Moistner and Elizabeth Keddie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Harry Gow managing director David Gow with Union Street staff Grace Arenas, Claire Moistner and Elizabeth Keddie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

For decades now, being able to explain what a dream ring is has served as a solid litmus test for Invernessians.

If you’ve never sampled one, can you really claim to have lived in the Highland capital?

So entrenched in the city’s psyche, Harry Gow’s signature treat helped establish the bakery as one of its best-known brands.

Now, a lot has changed since the first outlet opened its doors in Smithton in 1979.

For one, that bakery – which serves as the firm’s headquarters – is currently its best-performing branch.

But that wasn’t always the case.

In the not too distant past, it was regularly trounced by the city centre location on Union Street.

How much that has changed tells a story about our high streets.

Harry Gow and Inverness city centre

These days, the Union Street outlet is not the top seller.

Out of the bakery’s 18 locations, it sits somewhere in the middle.

But conversely, it costs the most to operate.

The HQ in Smithton is the best performer and newer outlets in North Kessock and Elgin are in the conversation too.

There’s a theme there.

David Gow outside the Union Street bakery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We will always maintain a town centre presence,” said Harry Gow managing director David Gow.

“But if we were looking for a new shop, we’d go out of town. We’re finding that people will spend more when they can drive there and park.”

It’s a common conundrum for businesses.

The increased visibility and – in this case – any emotional ties have to be weighed up against more expensive business rates.

With public transport at a low ebb and hybrid working on the rise, you can see why so many loyal Harry Gow customers are favouring car-friendly spots. Branches like Fairways are booming while the Tomnahurich Street branch closed in 2019.

Secrets to the bakery’s Inverness success

A promise that Harry Gow’s will remain in the city centre will be music to the ears of its hardy band of regulars.

The bakery’s friendly staff know most of them by name and exactly what they’re going to order.

“Customer service is really important and the girls we have in this shop are fantastic,” David said.

A selection of some of the pies on offer at Harry Gow in Union Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“They’ve won local business awards for the best takeaway in Inverness. They’re long established and have a really good rapport with customers.”

Even what customers are ordering has changed down the years.

Previously, city centre locations were selling lots of loaves of bread, rolls and cakes to take home.

Their tastes are now tailored a lot more to immediately consumable products like sandwiches and coffee.

What has kept Harry Gow ticking all these years?

It’s been a tough old time for businesses in recent years but Harry Gow as a business is continuing to thrive.

The inaugural winner of the Scottish Baker of the Year award, it is also the only bakery to have won the prize twice.

Although Harry started out on his own in 1979, the company’s roots can be traced all the way back to 1898.

That’s the year that John and William Burnett opened a bakery on Inverness’s High Street.

Dream rings are synonymous with Harry Gow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Burnett’s Bakery would go on to be a major fixture of Inverness for decades and it was there, in the 1950s, that Harry learned his trade as an apprentice.

When the Burnett family decided to sell the business in the 1970s, Harry decided to strike out on his own and the rest is history.

The 89-year-old is now retired from the business but his five children are all involved.

It’s an all-consuming pursuit for the family – but one they are fiercely proud to be associated with.

David added: “I think we’ve got a reputation for quality and we have to look after that.

“The customers here know Harry Gow’s and love Harry Gow’s. And that consistency, knowing what they’re going to get from us, is so important.”

Read more about the city centre:

Two decades after the online shopping boom threatened its existence, the human touch is keeping the Inverness Panasonic Store thriving

‘We’ve had princes and kings come through the door’: The successes and challenges of Grahams of Inverness

Inverness city centre: Track the empty and occupied units to measure the health of the high street

