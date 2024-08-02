‘This is massive’: Inverness’s very own Olympian Megan Keith joins calls to save her home running track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is massive’: Inverness’s very own Olympian Megan Keith joins calls to save her home running track

The clock is ticking for Queens Park to get an essential upgrade. But where will the money come from?

By John Ross
Megan Keith has been training for the Olympics at Queens Park.
Megan Keith has been training for the Olympics at Queens Park.

As Inverness athlete Megan Keith aims for Olympic glory she hopes her home track is also in the running to achieve a vital goal.

In May there were fears the Queens Park could be declared unfit to host competitions.

A survey of the facility showed it needed resurfacing work costing nearly £400,000 to avoid being closed down.

Its main users, Inverness Harriers, said the work was “existential” to athletics in the North of Scotland.

Megan is due to compete next week in Paris.

And now, she has spoken out about her home track.

‘Queens Park has been great for me’

Megan, who prepared at Queens Park for her Olympic 10,000m race next week, says the track is ”massive” for the area’s athletes.

“I’ve been training on it two or three times per week for many years, but particularly in these last few months of my build-up to the Olympics.

“The next nearest track would probably be down in Perth.

“I would not be able to be based here, so having Queens Park here has been great for me.

Megan Keith will run in the Olympic 10,000m race. Image: Shutterstock

“Similarly, I probably wouldn’t be running today had it not been for Queens Park being there for us as athletes as we meet up at least twice a week.

“Fingers crossed the funding can be secured to keep it in place.”

Her coach Ross Cairns said: “We have an Olympian for the first time in the Highlands.

“At the same time, there’s a track that’s desperately needing fixed.

“You join those dots up and you equal some investment in the track.”

The only all-weather running track in the Highlands

The good news is, the track is now in line for an upgrade to secure its future and help local athletes follow in Megan’s footsteps.

All that is needed now is the cash to do it.

Queens Park, opened in 1984, is the only all-weather running track in the Highlands.

The next nearest similar facility is more than 100 miles away in Aberdeen or Perth.

The track in now in line for an upgrade. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A survey commissioned by the Harriers found areas of the Queens Park were down to the minimum levels of thickness and shock absorbency acceptable to UK Athletics.

There were concerns that by next year the facility would be refused the UKA TrackMark certificate necessary for hosting competitions.

However the track has had its athletics accreditation extended to allow competitions to take place for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, without the need for any immediate work.

It is proposed an upgrade will take place after spring 2026.

In the meantime, High Life Highland said it will work with Highland Council and other partners to secure funding.

An opportune moment

Inverness Harriers president Charlie Forbes said the club will meet with HLH and the council to ascertain the full scale of the work that will be done.

“This is a very opportune moment to get things right for athletics in the Highlands.

“The track is the only venue for competition for Highland and Inverness athletes to compete without the hazardous journey time on either the A9 or A96.”

