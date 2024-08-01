Woman charged in connection with ‘carrying offensive weapon’ after Inverness police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Woman charged in connection with ‘carrying offensive weapon’ after Inverness police chase

A man was also charged in connection with road traffic offences after an incident in Dalneigh last night.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police in Dalneigh last night. Image: What's Happening Inverness
Police in Dalneigh last night. Image: What's Happening Inverness

A 29-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following a police chase in Inverness.

Five police vans were spotted in Bruce Gardens, the Dalneigh area, at around 7:35pm on Wednesday, July 31.

The man was driving a vehicle on Lilac Grove when officers asked him to stop.

However, he failed to do so and fled the scene on foot.

The escapee was traced a short time later within the neighbourhood.

He was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, August 2.

A 42-year-old woman was also arrested and charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Wednesday, 31 July, 2024, a vehicle failed to stop for officers near to Lilac Grove in the Dalneigh, Inverness.

“The driver, a 29-year-old man, then made off on foot and was traced a short time later.

“The 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, 2 August, 2024.

“A 42-year-old woman was also arrested and charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

