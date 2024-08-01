Woman charged in connection with ‘carrying offensive weapon’ after Inverness police chase

A 29-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following a police chase in Inverness.

Five police vans were spotted in Bruce Gardens, the Dalneigh area, at around 7:35pm on Wednesday, July 31.

The man was driving a vehicle on Lilac Grove when officers asked him to stop.

However, he failed to do so and fled the scene on foot.

The escapee was traced a short time later within the neighbourhood.

He was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, August 2.

A 42-year-old woman was also arrested and charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon.

Two arrested after Dalneigh police chase

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Wednesday, 31 July, 2024, a vehicle failed to stop for officers near to Lilac Grove in the Dalneigh, Inverness.

“The driver, a 29-year-old man, then made off on foot and was traced a short time later.

“The 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, 2 August, 2024.

“A 42-year-old woman was also arrested and charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”