Woman charged in connection with ‘carrying offensive weapon’ after Inverness police chase

A 29-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following a police chase in Inverness.
Five police vans were spotted in Bruce Gardens, the Dalneigh area, at around 7:35pm on Wednesday, July 31.
The man was driving a vehicle on Lilac Grove when officers asked him to stop.
However, he failed to do so and fled the scene on foot.
The escapee was traced a short time later within the neighbourhood.
He was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, August 2.
A 42-year-old woman was also arrested and charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”