Robber threatens couple before running off with handbag in Inverness

The incident took place near a church in the Highland Capital.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of St Mary's Church in Inverness
The robbery took place near St Mary's Church in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

Police are searching for a man who robbed a couple outside an Inverness church.

The incident took place on near the entrance of St Mary’s Church on Huntly Street at around 1.05am on Tuesday.

The pair, a man and a woman, were approached by a man who threatened them.

He then made off with the woman’s dropped handbag.

The suspect ran off towards the King Street area.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of skinny build with dark hair.

Police have confirmed the couple were not injured but left “extremely upset” by what happened.

Police looking for man with stolen handbag in Inverness

Officers are now appealing to the public for information, particularly a man who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the robbery.

Detective Constable Ellie Logan said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.

“Inquiries suggest the man responsible ran off in the direction of a lane that runs towards King Street.

“Inquiries suggest another man was also in the area.

“We are keen to speak to him as he may be able to assist.

“If you saw anything that could help with our inquiries or know who was responsible then please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0176 of Tuesday, August 6, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Conversation