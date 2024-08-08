Emergency road closure as burst water pipe causes sinkhole in Inverness

One of the main shopping streets in Inverness has been shut off to traffic due to a sinkhole.

Restrictions are in place in High Street and Bridge Street after a burst water main outside the Town House caused damage to the road.

The decision to close the road comes after Scottish Water shut off one lane to fix the burst pipe.

Temporary traffic lights were installed to control traffic flow before a full road closure was imposed.

Sinkhole escalates road issue to full closure

Highland council fears the hole could affect the pavement and has now closed the route to all through-traffic.

A post on social media said: “The Highland Council is concerned about potential risk of further undermining of the road pavement, and have unfortunately had to take the decision to fully close the road to through traffic to investigate and rectify the damage.”

Inverness sinkhole works to be carried out for up to three days

Highland Council warned drivers the closure could be in place for up to three days as works are carried out.

Bus firms have also been notified of the closure and services will be rerouted.