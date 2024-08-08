Duncan Ferguson lines up signings after positive talks with Caley Thistle’s prospective new owner Ketan Makwana

Duncan Ferguson has held talks with Caley Thistle’s prospective new owner, who could help the League One club make two signings before the weekend.

Inverness manager Ferguson has spelled out his priorities to Ketan Makwana, the executive chairman of English-based media, leisure, entertainment and sports firm Seventy7 Ventures, as the takeover bid progresses behind the scenes.

Ferguson is determined to bring in Spanish keeper Musa Dibaga, 24, and defender Wallace Duffy, 25, who played 103 times for ICT since 2020 and became a free agent in June.

Keeper Dibaga has played for Whitehill Welfare and Bo’ness United, but is now keen to step up the levels and into the SPFL.

Keeper and defender are wanted men

Both players have trained well with the squad over recent weeks and a first discussion between Ferguson and Makwana led to positive vibes, which could lead to funds being freed up within 48 hours.

The ICT manager said: “I spoke to the (prospective) owner by Zoom a few days ago and it was quite a positive meeting.

“I have given him, and the club, my targets in terms of what I’m looking for. Hopefully we can get one or two in before the weekend. I have left that with the club.

“I spoke to the (prospective) owner for around an hour, and we talked about all things regarding the club and how we can move it forward.

“Part of that is the budget and how we can bring players in. He was supportive.

“I want to strengthen the squad. We’re a wee bit light, a wee bit young.

“We’re looking for a bit of experience if we can get it.

“The players have got to still be in this area, so we still have accommodation problems. But at least it’s positive.

“Hopefully I can get one or two in before the weekend. We want to get Musa’s deal done.

“And we’ve also had Wallace Duffy in. He’s in the area, out of contract, and he’s someone we’re interested in.”

When asked what his impressions were of the man who might well become the Inverness owner should the deal go through, Ferguson added: “He’s a very positive guy, upbeat, and he has big plans for the club. I’m sure he will follow through with that.”

Hotel stay is welcome boost for ICT

Last week’s sale of Australian defender Nikola Ujdur to Queen’s Park allowed the Highlanders to sign former Ross County midfielder Adam MacKinnon, 21, and ex-Dundee United academy-raised full-back Flynn Duffy, 20.

Both played in Saturday’s League One season-opening 1-1 draw with Dumbarton.

A further boost for Inverness ahead of their League One trip to Dumfries and Galloway side Annan Athletic is the club have agreed an overnight stay for the squad.

Last month in the Premier Sports Cup, ICT performed well but lost 1-0 at Galabank, so they’re determined to come away with at least a point this time.

Ferguson said: “The last time it took us five to six hours to get down there on the bus, so it definitely takes it out of you.

“This time we’ve managed to get a hotel, and the club have booked it, so that is well appreciated. I think that will definitely help us to prepare for the game properly.

“People just don’t see those things. We travel a long way from Inverness to Annan, and you come off the bus and try to play a game – it isn’t easy.

“At least this time around we’ve got an overnight stay which I’m hoping will help us.”

Ferguson wary of Annan firepower

Annan, who kicked off their league season with a 3-1 win at Cove Rangers, have had seven different scorers so far this season in league and cup fixtures.

Striker Tommy Goss scored the only goal against ICT in July and Ferguson, who highlighted his side being relegated with the Championship’s second-best defence in May, added: “The hard part of the game is putting the ball in the net, and Annan have got a lot of goalscorers in there.

“Their striker (Goss) is a big, physical presence up there and he’s a good target for them.

“He did us down there in the last game, we never stopped a cross and he got the header by being aggressive in the box, so a big part of what we’re talking about this week is stopping that service into our box.

“Scoring goals is tough, and we’re all out there looking for strikers. That’s where you spend your money really.”