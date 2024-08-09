Fire crews at scene of blaze on Union Street in Inverness

The fire service has rushed to the scene of a fire on Union Street in Inverness.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.42am.

Two appliances are at the scene – both from Inverness.

A hose reel jet and a 34ft ladder have been used by fire crews.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire on Union Street in Inverness at 11.42am.

“We remain at the scene.

“We have used one hose reel jet and a 34ft ladder at the property.”

Neighbouring properties have not been asked to vacate buildings.

