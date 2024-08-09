‘Do they respect us?’ Moray’s Conservative council boss lays down challenge to absent Scottish Tory leadership hopefuls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Do they respect us?’ Moray’s Conservative council boss lays down challenge to absent Scottish Tory leadership hopefuls

Kathleen Robertson is not happy at the lack of attention for the region in the increasingly bitter race to replace former Moray MP Douglas Ross.

By Andy Philip
Kathleen Robertson with Douglas Ross before the general election. Image supplied.
Kathleen Robertson with Douglas Ross before the general election. Image supplied.

The leader of Tory-run Moray council says the region deserves more attention in a swipe at candidates hoping to take over from Douglas Ross.

Kathleen Robertson said she’d heard from just one of the six MSPs by Friday morning in what has been a strong Conservative region.

She also complained Moray had been missed out as candidates head to Inverness and Aberdeen to set out their stall for the Scottish Conservative party later this month.

“Don’t we deserve your attention as a Conservative admin in council as well as having a strong membership supporting a target seat recently?” she asked.

“I’ve had a call to date from only one of the candidates! Do they respect councillors and members? I await with interest.”

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson feels she has no option but agree a 100% council tax increase on second homes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kathleen Robetson wants her party to pay attention to the region. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Robertson, councillor for Forres, posted her thoughts on social media over Thursday night.

It’s understood one more candidate has since been in touch.

Douglas Ross triggered contest

The contest was sparked by Mr Ross’s ill-fated decision to stand in the general election at the last minute.

He quit as party leader then lost in an embarrassing defeat to the SNP in the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency.

Seamus Logan defeated Douglas Ross in the election in July. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The candidates are Murdo Fraser, Brian Whittle, Megan Gallacher, Russell Findlay, Liam Kerr and Jamie Greene.

It has become increasingly bitter with arguments breaking out among party grandees, MPs and MSPs about proposals to distance the party from the UK Conservatives.

Bitter arguments

Among the barbs, Mr Whittle today said he entered Holyrood with Mr Ross friends but he “retreated into his bunker”.

Speaking on the Ponsonby and Massie podcast, he agreed the decision to run in the general election cost the Tories a win.

“He had the right to make mistakes and that was one of several in a row in a very short period of time,” he added.

The UK group is also coming to terms with the grim result in the general election and looking for a replacement for Rishi Sunak.

Conversation