‘Do they respect us?’ Moray’s Conservative council boss lays down challenge to absent Scottish Tory leadership hopefuls

The leader of Tory-run Moray council says the region deserves more attention in a swipe at candidates hoping to take over from Douglas Ross.

Kathleen Robertson said she’d heard from just one of the six MSPs by Friday morning in what has been a strong Conservative region.

She also complained Moray had been missed out as candidates head to Inverness and Aberdeen to set out their stall for the Scottish Conservative party later this month.

“Don’t we deserve your attention as a Conservative admin in council as well as having a strong membership supporting a target seat recently?” she asked.

“I’ve had a call to date from only one of the candidates! Do they respect councillors and members? I await with interest.”

Ms Robertson, councillor for Forres, posted her thoughts on social media over Thursday night.

It’s understood one more candidate has since been in touch.

Douglas Ross triggered contest

The contest was sparked by Mr Ross’s ill-fated decision to stand in the general election at the last minute.

He quit as party leader then lost in an embarrassing defeat to the SNP in the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency.

The candidates are Murdo Fraser, Brian Whittle, Megan Gallacher, Russell Findlay, Liam Kerr and Jamie Greene.

It has become increasingly bitter with arguments breaking out among party grandees, MPs and MSPs about proposals to distance the party from the UK Conservatives.

Bitter arguments

Among the barbs, Mr Whittle today said he entered Holyrood with Mr Ross friends but he “retreated into his bunker”.

Speaking on the Ponsonby and Massie podcast, he agreed the decision to run in the general election cost the Tories a win.

“He had the right to make mistakes and that was one of several in a row in a very short period of time,” he added.

The UK group is also coming to terms with the grim result in the general election and looking for a replacement for Rishi Sunak.