Concern for missing Highland teen last seen on Saturday

Elle-Jay Robinson was spotted boarding a bus from Tornagrain to Inverness.

By Chris Cromar
Elle-Jay Robinson.
Elle-Jay Robinson was last seen on Saturday. Image: Police Scotland.

An appeal has been made to trace a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Tornagrain in the Highlands for two days.

Elle-Jay Robinson has been missing since 10.45pm on Saturday, August 10.

She was last seen boarding a bus from Tornagrain – nine miles to the east of Inverness – into the Highland capital and was wearing black denim shorts, a red hoodie with a brown leather jacket and black Nike trainers.

Elle-Jay also has a number of facial piercings and shoulder length black hair and is known to frequent Inverness city centre and the Dalneigh and Merkinch areas of the city.

Anyone with any sightings or information as to her whereabouts are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or the “contact us” form online, quoting incident number 4595 of August 10.

Conversation