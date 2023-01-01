IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There might have been snow, but that didn’t dampen spirits at the hottest Hogmanay party in Inverness.

The Red Hot Highland Fling attracted 5,000 people – with the free tickets snapped up well in advance, and a waiting list in operation.

Party-goers of all ages enjoyed a packed night of entertainment at the Northern Meeting Park Arena.

Scottish supergroup Manran, Highland folk rockers Torridon and local ceilidh band Tweed entertained the crowd, with comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay compering the family-friendly event.

Provost Glynis Sinclair, chairwoman of the City of Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group, hailed the event a huge success.

She said: “It was just amazing to have so much friendship and enjoyment rolling out across the crowds in the arena.

She added: “Now the event is over and has been such a success, I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this amazing event to Inverness.”

Check out our photos of the night below.