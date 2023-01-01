IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds

By Michelle Henderson
January 1, 2023, 12:21 pm Updated: January 1, 2023, 6:05 pm
Let the celebrations begin. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Let the celebrations begin. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There might have been snow, but that didn’t dampen spirits at the hottest Hogmanay party in Inverness.

The Red Hot Highland Fling attracted 5,000 people – with the free tickets snapped up well in advance, and a waiting list in operation.

Party-goers of all ages enjoyed a packed night of entertainment at the Northern Meeting Park Arena.

Scottish supergroup Manran, Highland folk rockers Torridon and local ceilidh band Tweed entertained the crowd, with comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay compering the family-friendly event.

The Red-Hot Highland Fling returns to Inverness this year to ring in the New Year. The crowds from Inverness were in great spirits. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Provost Glynis Sinclair, chairwoman of the City of Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group, hailed the event a huge success.

She said: “It was just amazing to have so much friendship and enjoyment rolling out across the crowds in the arena.

She added: “Now the event is over and has been such a success, I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this amazing event to Inverness.”

Check out our photos of the night below.

An electric atmosphere on Hogmany night. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Crowds dancing the night away. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Crowds lit up with flashing lights. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Entertainers on stilts interacting with the crowds. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A family-friendly atmosphere enjoyed by all. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoying the music and entertainment. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Crowds gather for a festive and entertaining night. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lots of happy people celebrating the last night of the year. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoying the upbeat music before the bells. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Singing and dancing the night away. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fantastic energy at the Red Hot Highland Fling. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A warm and welcoming energy in the city centre. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Celebratory drinks to toast in the new year. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Red-Hot Highland Fling returns to Inverness this year to ring in the New Year. The crowd from Inverness were in great spirits. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Singing and dancing the night away.  Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A happy couple enjoying their evening before the bells.  Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Capturing the moment, crowds enjoying a joyful night. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The crowd from Inverness were in great spirits. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A fantastic night had by all. Image  by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness’s Red Hot Highland Fling sees in the New Year. Manran on stage. Image By Paul Campbell
Crowds singing and dancing before the bells. Image By Paul Campbell
Inverness Fireworks bring in 2023. Image By Paul Campbell
Matching lights at tonight’s celebrations. Image By Paul Campbell
Torridon headlined the event. Image By Paul Campbell
Fred MacAulay compared the event. Image By Paul Campbell
Manran on stage. Image By Paul Campbell
Inverness’s Red Hot Highland Fling sees in the New Year. Image By Paul Campbell
Inverness ladies. Image By Paul Campbell
Cheering on the acts on stage. Image By Paul Campbell
Big Smiles at the Hogmanay celebrations. Image By Paul Campbell
Inverness’s Red Hot Highland Fling sees in the New Year. Image By Paul Campbell

