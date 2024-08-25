Widower’s fury after NHS Highland apology lays bare the ‘horror’ of Raigmore Hospital

An apology issued by NHS Highland to a widower whose wife died in chaotic circumstances has laid bare some serious failings at Raigmore Hospital.

Linda Macdonald died in November 2023 in conditions described by her husband Murdo and three daughters as “horrendous”.

The former nurse and care worker was 65.

Murdo said his family was deprived of precious final moments with Linda when her oxygen mask was left off after staff had changed her clothes.

As the Press and Journal revealed in July, the Macdonald family complained about her treatment and should have been given a response by NHS Highland within 20 working days.

That response has finally arrived – more than six months after the complaint was first raised.

In a contrite letter from NHS Highland’s deputy chief officer Mike Hayward, it is stated that:

the response of nurses towards Linda’s family after she died was “completely unacceptable and did not exhibit the caring and compassionate behaviours expected”

there was a failure to check on her level of comfort while she was in the hospital

a review will be held into controlling the temperature in the ward Linda died

there are “longstanding” issues with the building’s windows that need to be resolved

Situation was ‘insensitively handled’

The apology acknowledges there were failings surrounding the situation with Linda’s oxygen mask being removed.

But Mr Hayward said he understands the mask was put on for comfort and removing it did not contribute to her death.

He said: “The way the situation was insensitively handled does fall below the standard of care or behaviour expected.

“It has without doubt contributed to the family’s negative perceptions of care delivery at this very sad and difficult time.

“All of the team recognised that the passing of Mrs Macdonald was deeply distressing for the family to witness.

“We wish to offer their heartfelt apologies for any aspects of care that did not meet the expected standard.”

That account is disputed by Murdo and his daughters.

He said he is “completely dissatisfied” with NHS Highland’s response.

The family now intends to escalate their complaint to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

Murdo said: “I think there are lies in this report. And they’re trying to cover it up.

“A lot of people have been in touch to tell me about their experiences. And I’m hearing that similar things to what we experienced have been going on for years.

“Why was it ever allowed to get to this state? For them to take this long to completely fabricate a letter, I think it’s completely out of order.”

Mr Hayward has offered to meet the Macdonald family to discuss it further.

The Macdonald family’s Raigmore ordeal

Before her death, Linda had been signed off work with a sore back that was getting progressively worse.

She was sent for a scan in August 2023 that discovered an aggressive form of cancer.

Murdo, 68, had recently retired from a career working offshore as a crane operator and mechanic.

The pair, who had been married for 44 years, had plans to travel the world.

Sadly, they were never afforded that chance.

The family’s experience at Raigmore Hospital was a distressing one.

One morning, Linda’s family arrived to visit and found her distraught after she had been unable to sleep all night because her ward was so cold.

She had also been left without basic medical equipment like a bedpan.

At meal times, the family had to track down a bed tray so she could eat.

On another occasion, Murdo witnessed a nurse “hauling her [Linda] up” instead of sliding her along a plastic sheet when his wife was in agony.

‘Horror and profound sadness’

Highland MSP Ed Mountain said reading the health board’s response to the Macdonald family’s complaint filled him with “horror and profound sadness”.

He added: “It is really clear that significant re-evaluation of NHS Highland’s procedures is required as a result of the failure of care that Mrs Macdonald faced.

“All I can do is offer my heartfelt condolences to the family who are living through the trauma caused by this failure of care. My heart goes out to them.”

The Macdonald family’s complaint was raised on their behalf by Highland MSP Kate Forbes.

Ms Forbes said: “It is most unfortunate that the health board took so long to provide a substantive response given the significant distress experienced by my constituent.

“I understand NHS Highland are making arrangements for a meeting with Mr Macdonald, and I hope this will help secure the answers he is seeking.”

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.