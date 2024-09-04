Is spending the night in Inverness too expensive? Hoteliers say no – but voice fears as bookings plummet 9,500 in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is spending the night in Inverness too expensive? Hoteliers say no – but voice fears as bookings plummet 9,500 in a year

They're worried the looming tourist tax could cause the figure to drop even further.

By John Ross
Inverness hoteliers say occupancy levels are down on last year
Inverness hoteliers say occupancy levels are down on last year

The number of visitors booking into Inverness hotels dropped by more than 9,500 in the last year.

One leading hotelier says the Highland capital is the only major Scottish city to see a fall in occupancy.

It is feared further reductions could come as a result of the planned visitor levy which would increase room prices.

Hotels not seeing rise in visitors

While Inverness is seeing more tourists from cruise ships, fewer visitors are staying in hotels, including those opting for holiday lets.

But the hoteliers dismiss the perception that city hotel rooms are too expensive.

The Highland Hotels Association (HHA) represents 26 city hotels with 1,500 bedrooms.

In August there were  68,299 guests, compared to 77,841 at the same time in 2023 – a decrease of 9,542, or 13%.

Bookings for last weekend, normally the peak month of the year, were at 75% and as low as 55% in the next three months.

Fewer people are staying in hotels in Inverness

HHA chairman Fraser Peterkin said: “In these peak months everyone is struggling to get to 90% occupancy.

“If you remember, pre-Covid you could not get a room anywhere.

“We have certainly not returned to those 2018-2019 figures.

“It’s a bit concerning for the winter, which is hard enough anyway, and concerning for next year.”

‘There is a perception we are making tons of money all year’

The hoteliers say the average room rate for Inverness is around £107, much lower than often-quoted figures.

Mr Peterkin said: “People jump on the bandwagon when they see rates like £250.

“They never talk about the £60-£70 we get in winter.

“There is a perception that we are making tons of money all year round, but it’s far from it.

“There are a lot of businesses in rural areas and the city centre that run at a loss three, four or five months of the year. That’s a worry.

“That might see businesses potentially close in winter. Or, if they already close, they could extend that closing period.”

While Inverness is seeing more cruise passengers, there are fewer people staying in hotels.

He said the planned visitor levy could put a lot of visitors off coming to Scotland and also potentially deter developers.

Tony Story, CEO of the Kingsmills hotel group, said income in August was down, with   any increase in room price offset by reduced occupancy.

He said the number of rooms sold in August was down 10.3% on last year and by 11.3% in July.

In a letter to Highland Council assistant chief executive Malcolm Macleod he says projections are “similarly worrying”.

He said while Inverness numbers have decreased, occupancy is growing in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

‘Keep visitor levy to a minimum’

Mr Story said the annual average rate for a group of six hotels, including the Kingsmills, was £109.23 in 2023.

He is urging the council keep the visitor levy to a minimum.

A figure of between 3-5% of an overnight stay has been suggested, but hoteliers fear it could be higher, and possibly lead to other taxes.

Mr Macleod said: ‘There will be consultation regarding visitor levy in due course to which Mr Story and all interested parties and the wider public will have full opportunity to respond to.”

Tony Story dismissed clalims hotel prices are exceedingly high

The fall in occupancy comes as three new hotels are planned for Inverness.

Work is due to resume on a 72-room hotel in Church Street.

But it is unclear when two others, in Rose Street and Academy Street, will go ahead

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

