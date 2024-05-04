‘Not the place it used to be’: Whisk Cafe closes Inverness city-centre location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Not the place it used to be’: Whisk Cafe closes Inverness city-centre location

Owners of the cafe are focusing on their new venture Wee Whisk near Raigmore Hospital.

By Ross Hempseed
Whisk Cafe on Queensgate in Inverness will close on Monday. Image: Google Maps.
Whisk Cafe on Queensgate in Inverness will close on Monday. Image: Google Maps.

A popular independent cafe in Inverness will close its doors on Monday – declaring the city centre is “not the place it used to be”.

Whisky Cafe has been operating in Inverness for nearly three years, first on Baron Taylor’s Street before relocating to Queensgate in late 2022.

Owner Nyomi Dixon, originally from Evanton, turned her talent for baking into a business which became a popular eatery for residents and tourists alike.

Owner Nyomi Dixon first opened a location on Baron Taylor’s Street before moving to Queensgate. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The success led her to take over the Cawdor Deli in Cawdor and transform the old Chit Chat cafe into Wee Whisk, which opened last month.

The new cafe spot is close to Raigmore Hospital and also operates a takeaway menu for hungry passersby.

Inverness city centre losing another small business

However, in a statement to social media, it was announced the Queensgate shop would close as on Monday, May 6.

It said: “I am so incredibly proud of both the amazing team and myself on how Whisk grew and having to make this decision wasn’t easy but the city centre is just not the place it used to be.

“As the Highland Council have said businesses come and go so I’m sure they won’t be surprised losing another small business from the centre.

“We have tried so many different things but our time has come to say goodbye to the city and concentrate on Cawdor Deli, Wee Whisk and the never-ending list of outside catering events all massive achievements that came from Whisk.”

Whisk is known for its delicious baked goods. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Ms Dixon thanked customers and staff for their support calling it the “Whisk family”.

She added: “I will never forget this journey it has never been easy but I have loved the challenge and the opportunities that have arisen from being a business owner.

“It’s hard work the hardest on so many levels, but without the hard work, it wouldn’t have kicked off let alone achieved what it has from awards to apprenticeships we have so many highlights.”

‘I shall come and see you at Cawdor and Wee Whisk’

Fans of the cafe said they were disappointed at the loss of another popular independent eatery in the city centre.

Caitlin-Rose Stroud wrote: “You should be so proud of yourself! It’s such a shame businesses are having to close in the centre.”

Wee Whisk has opened in the former Chit Chat cafe. Image: Google Maps.

Sue Littlemore commented: “I’m so sorry to hear this. I loved coming in and having coffee and your GF cake! I shall come and see you at Cawdor and Wee Whisk. You should be so proud of what you and your team achieved.”

Pauline Henderson wrote: “I am so sorry to hear this. I loved coming in when I was in town. You are all great and I wish you all the best in your other adventures.”

Eleanor Forsyth Harron commented: “Thank you for your service to my folks over Covid and beyond, a Whisk box of treats was always well received.”

More from Inverness

McDonald's location on Inverness High Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga.
Inverness McDonald's extends opening hours in major boost to city partygoers
TJ Blanchard, of McDermott International, as he'll be remembered by friends in Peterhead and Inverness.
Death of former McDermott oilman TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Men burst into Inverness flat in crowbar attack on throttled resident
Tony Story, of Kingsmills Hotel Group.
Inverness among top three cities in Collier's latest UK hotel market report
David Garven from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
Inverness man missing for two days may have travelled to Glasgow
Arthur Patience at Ross County Stadium. Image: Highview House care home.
Inverness care home resident's dreams come true during Ross County stadium visit
Midmills Road.
'Keep valuables out of sight': Jewellery and tools stolen in Inverness house raids
Primark entrance Aberdeen
Click and collect coming to Aberdeen and Inverness Primark stores
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Tore
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for drug trafficking rapist who preyed on Inverness teenagers

Conversation