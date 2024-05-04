‘Not the place it used to be’: Whisk Cafe closes Inverness city-centre location

A popular independent cafe in Inverness will close its doors on Monday – declaring the city centre is “not the place it used to be”.

Whisky Cafe has been operating in Inverness for nearly three years, first on Baron Taylor’s Street before relocating to Queensgate in late 2022.

Owner Nyomi Dixon, originally from Evanton, turned her talent for baking into a business which became a popular eatery for residents and tourists alike.

The success led her to take over the Cawdor Deli in Cawdor and transform the old Chit Chat cafe into Wee Whisk, which opened last month.

The new cafe spot is close to Raigmore Hospital and also operates a takeaway menu for hungry passersby.

Inverness city centre losing another small business

However, in a statement to social media, it was announced the Queensgate shop would close as on Monday, May 6.

It said: “I am so incredibly proud of both the amazing team and myself on how Whisk grew and having to make this decision wasn’t easy but the city centre is just not the place it used to be.

“As the Highland Council have said businesses come and go so I’m sure they won’t be surprised losing another small business from the centre.

“We have tried so many different things but our time has come to say goodbye to the city and concentrate on Cawdor Deli, Wee Whisk and the never-ending list of outside catering events all massive achievements that came from Whisk.”

Ms Dixon thanked customers and staff for their support calling it the “Whisk family”.

She added: “I will never forget this journey it has never been easy but I have loved the challenge and the opportunities that have arisen from being a business owner.

“It’s hard work the hardest on so many levels, but without the hard work, it wouldn’t have kicked off let alone achieved what it has from awards to apprenticeships we have so many highlights.”

‘I shall come and see you at Cawdor and Wee Whisk’

Fans of the cafe said they were disappointed at the loss of another popular independent eatery in the city centre.

Caitlin-Rose Stroud wrote: “You should be so proud of yourself! It’s such a shame businesses are having to close in the centre.”

Sue Littlemore commented: “I’m so sorry to hear this. I loved coming in and having coffee and your GF cake! I shall come and see you at Cawdor and Wee Whisk. You should be so proud of what you and your team achieved.”

Pauline Henderson wrote: “I am so sorry to hear this. I loved coming in when I was in town. You are all great and I wish you all the best in your other adventures.”

Eleanor Forsyth Harron commented: “Thank you for your service to my folks over Covid and beyond, a Whisk box of treats was always well received.”