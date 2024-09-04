Ex-youth worker avoids jail after voyeurism and public indecency convictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Ex-youth worker avoids jail after voyeurism and public indecency convictions

Andrew Jessiman was instead placed on a community payback order and required to complete a programme for sex offenders.

By Jenni Gee
Andrew Jessiman was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Andrew Jessiman was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A former Inverness youth worker who secretly filmed a teenager as she was getting ready for bed has avoided jail.

Andrew Jessiman was also spotted performing a solo sex act in a room with the lights on and curtains open.

He was found guilty of voyeurism and public indecency following a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gary Aitken spared the former youth worker jail, telling him: “I’m just persuaded that these matters can be dealt with by imposing a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.”

Jessiman, 44, had denied both charges throughout the trial by jury.

But following two days of evidence, they took less than two hours to find Jessiman – who previously worked on projects including the Janny’s Hoose in Merkinch – guilty of both charges.

There was no suggestion during the trial that Jessiman’s crimes were committed during the course of his work.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Pauline Gair, the jury heard how police searching Jessiman’s home discovered a covert recording of a teenager taken through a window as she got ready for, and into, bed.

The grainy footage was shown to the jury during the trial and in her closing speech Mrs Gair reminded them: “The footage we saw yesterday was found on a device in a cupboard in the accused’s bedroom.”

The victim – aged over 16 at the time of the filming, which took place between September 2017 and September 2019 – was later traced by police.

‘Disgusting’ and ‘violating’

Jurors heard how she felt Jessiman’s actions were “disgusting” and “violating”.

The public indecency charge related to dates between 2016 and 2019 and detailed how Jessiman exposed his genitals and carried out a sex act on himself whilst naked in a room with the curtains open and the lights on.

One victim, who witnessed this when she was still a child, told the court that this was “gross behaviour”.

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, Jessiman said he had lost his job and his home as a result of the allegations and denied intentionally committing the acts.

In evidence led by defence counsel Kelly Duling, he said: “I’m acutely aware of how these allegations affect people and their lives – it has broken me.”

Under cross-examination Jessiman had told jurors: “I have no memory or recollection of making the film.”

However he conceded that he could have done it, adding: “It had no significance to me whatsoever.”

Former youth worker sex offender lost career

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, Ms Duling told the court her client had “lost his career, his home, his friends, his life” as a result of the allegations and subsequent conviction.

She said: “Mr Jessiman does grasp the serious impact.”

Ms Duling told Sheriff Gary Aitken that her client had no previous convictions and had been assessed of being of a “low likelihood of reconviction”.

Sheriff Aitken said: “In light of the evidence that we heard the verdict of the jury should hardly have come as a surprise.

“These are serious matters – regardless of what you may think to the contrary.”

He placed Jessiman on a community payback order with two years of supervision and a requirement that he complete the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sex offenders.

Jessiman, of Upper Myrtlefield, Inverness, will also remain on the sex offenders register for two years.

The sheriff also ordered the forfeiture of the video camera.

 

