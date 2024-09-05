Tiger On The Wall to shut as Inverness hotel gets major revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Tiger On The Wall to shut as Inverness hotel gets major revamp

The restaurant will close its doors this month due to the renovation of the Strathness House Hotel.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Tiger On The Wall Inverness
Tiger On The Wall will close its doors four years after its opening. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A popular Inverness Asian restaurant will close its doors four years after its opening.

Tiger On The Wall, located within historic Strathness House Hotel on Ardross Street, will say goodbye to the Highland capital on Monday, September 16.

It comes as a major renovation project aimed at the enhancement of the hotel will take place between that day and mid 2025.

The well-known pop-up restaurant opened its doors in 2020, when the hotel was taken over in January by Black Sheep Management Services Ltd, which has several hotels in the Highlands.

Tiger On The Wall has become a popular establishment since its 2020 opening. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Tiger On The Wall closes down in Inverness

The major refurbishment works to be undertaken at the hotel have forced the restaurant to shut down.

Tiger On The Wall is located within historic Strathness House Hotel on Ardross Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
It has beautiful views of River Ness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

On a Facebook post, the establishment said: “Tiger On The Wall will be closing its doors on 16th September 2024.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your loyalty and support over the years.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories and for making Tiger On The Wall a part of your lives.”

More from Inverness

OIiver Legg can often be spotted picking up litter in the Milton of Leys area of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the seven-year-old litter picker tidying up Inverness one black bag at a time
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker avoids jail after voyeurism and public indecency convictions
Luke Davidson has his work cut out juggling sporting success and his faith, but he wouldn't have it any other way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Talented Aberdeen runner on the brink of elite success... despite never competing on the…
Elmgrove Care Home
Squatter damaged empty Inverness care home he had given as bail address
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bain guilty of threatening behaviour against neighbours family again Picture shows; Donald Bain Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by Design Team DCT Date; Unknown
Ex-policeman made threat to kill Highland grandmother as she worked in garden
Inverness hoteliers say occupancy levels are down on last year
Is spending the night in Inverness too expensive? Hoteliers say no - but voice…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hiddleston, Less and Kerman admitted drug dealing charges Picture shows; Mark Hiddleston, Steven Lees, Corey Kerman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2024
Trio admit drug dealing after raid finds cocaine, heroin and cash-stuffed trainers
White Ironworks building
Should new music venue be on the cards for Inverness? Locals call to replace…
Mairi Mtui gtr the idea for the Drawing Room while working as a teacher in Edinburgh. Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'There is something special about buying from a local shopkeeper': Meet the woman behind…
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Inverness murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down prison

Conversation