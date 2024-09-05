Tiger On The Wall to shut as Inverness hotel gets major revamp

A popular Inverness Asian restaurant will close its doors four years after its opening.

Tiger On The Wall, located within historic Strathness House Hotel on Ardross Street, will say goodbye to the Highland capital on Monday, September 16.

It comes as a major renovation project aimed at the enhancement of the hotel will take place between that day and mid 2025.

The well-known pop-up restaurant opened its doors in 2020, when the hotel was taken over in January by Black Sheep Management Services Ltd, which has several hotels in the Highlands.

The major refurbishment works to be undertaken at the hotel have forced the restaurant to shut down.

On a Facebook post, the establishment said: “Tiger On The Wall will be closing its doors on 16th September 2024.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your loyalty and support over the years.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories and for making Tiger On The Wall a part of your lives.”