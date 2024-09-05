Stonehaven Oakley Centre given go ahead by council – now it’s up to the Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Oakley Centre given go ahead by council – now it’s up to the Scottish Government

A “centre of excellence” for youngsters with additional support needs has been approved.

By Ross Hempseed
Amanda Greig says its a "huge win" that the Oakley Centre has been given council approval. Image: DC Thomson.
Amanda Greig says its a "huge win" that the Oakley Centre has been given council approval. Image: DC Thomson.

A centre for children with additional support needs near Stonehaven has been greenlighted by councillors, so now begins an anxious wait for government approval.

The Oakley Play and Life-Skills Centre will be a “centre of excellence”, supporting kids across the region with additional needs.

Two months ago, the project was in peril following an objection from the Health and Safety Executive over a pipeline near the proposed site at Coneyhatch.

At the meeting, councillors fought for the centre arguing it was needed.

Now, Oakley founder and director Amanda Greig has shared an update that the Local Area Committee Meeting voted in favour of their application earlier this week.

The team behind the OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre - Ally Steel, Amanda Greig and Linda Cross. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
The team behind the OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre – Ally Steel, Amanda Greig and Linda Cross. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Ms Greig has a child with additional support needs, so the project is a personal one and believes the Oakley Centre is “a lifeline that’s desperately needed”.

She shared the good news, however, there is another hurdle to cross, pending approval from the Scottish Government which will take up to 28 days.

Oakley Centre given go ahead by Aberdeenshire Council

She also told The Press and Journal: “Our journey with Oakley ASN has been nothing short of remarkable.

“Founded by one Mum on a mission and now as a group of dedicated parents and local volunteers, we have spent the last three years tirelessly working to build a charity that supports children and young people with disabilities and additional support needs (ASN).

“Despite countless challenges—some of which have felt like climbing a mountain in socks—we are thrilled to that Oakley looks set to open its doors very soon.”

An artist impression of the proposed OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd

She thanked participants who had involved themselves in realising her dream.

This included development and construction teams like those at Antares Property Development Ltd working on the centre’s designs as well as local activists and councillors.

Ms Greig says that while this is a massive step in the right direction the project is far from over.

An inside look at what the centre might look like. Image: Amanda Greig.

She said: “We have secured a building and outdoor space, but our work is far from finished.

“We’re now at a critical juncture where we need support to kit out Oakley with the necessary equipment to make it the resource centre that our community so desperately needs. ”

They have launched a JustGiving Page hoping to raise funds to kit out the Oakley Centre so it can provide a safe and welcoming environment for children.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Google Maps
Two rushed to hospital after A90 crash near Milltimber
Steven Lewis of Burnside Brewery alongside an image of the new facility near Laurencekirk
Cheers to that! Burnside brewers to expand with new base next to Laurencekirk wedding…
Kenneth Johnson has been banned from driving once again. Image: Facebook.
'Absent-minded' drink-driver banned after he 'forgot' he was already disqualified
Recently elected MP Seamus Logan is to step down as a councillor. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Three SNP Aberdeenshire councillors to stand down
3
Lady Saltoun.
Lady Saltoun: Tributes paid after Aberdeenshire peer and clan chief dies
Robert Chapman, of Farmlay, with some of his hens.
Aberdeenshire's rocket-fuelled hens can be fussy eaters
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man jailed for assaulting his own mother with golf clubs
Robert Dunlop admitted trying to assault two female police officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent pensioner who tried to assault female cops warned his behaviour 'cannot continue'
A980 near Raemoir
Bus involved in crash on A980 near Raemoir
The wreckage of the Piper Alpha oil production platform
BBC 'in talks' to air new factual drama series on Piper Alpha disaster
4

Conversation