Stonehaven Oakley Centre given go ahead by council – now it’s up to the Scottish Government

A centre for children with additional support needs near Stonehaven has been greenlighted by councillors, so now begins an anxious wait for government approval.

The Oakley Play and Life-Skills Centre will be a “centre of excellence”, supporting kids across the region with additional needs.

Two months ago, the project was in peril following an objection from the Health and Safety Executive over a pipeline near the proposed site at Coneyhatch.

At the meeting, councillors fought for the centre arguing it was needed.

Now, Oakley founder and director Amanda Greig has shared an update that the Local Area Committee Meeting voted in favour of their application earlier this week.

Ms Greig has a child with additional support needs, so the project is a personal one and believes the Oakley Centre is “a lifeline that’s desperately needed”.

She shared the good news, however, there is another hurdle to cross, pending approval from the Scottish Government which will take up to 28 days.

She also told The Press and Journal: “Our journey with Oakley ASN has been nothing short of remarkable.

“Founded by one Mum on a mission and now as a group of dedicated parents and local volunteers, we have spent the last three years tirelessly working to build a charity that supports children and young people with disabilities and additional support needs (ASN).

“Despite countless challenges—some of which have felt like climbing a mountain in socks—we are thrilled to that Oakley looks set to open its doors very soon.”

She thanked participants who had involved themselves in realising her dream.

This included development and construction teams like those at Antares Property Development Ltd working on the centre’s designs as well as local activists and councillors.

Ms Greig says that while this is a massive step in the right direction the project is far from over.

She said: “We have secured a building and outdoor space, but our work is far from finished.

“We’re now at a critical juncture where we need support to kit out Oakley with the necessary equipment to make it the resource centre that our community so desperately needs. ”

They have launched a JustGiving Page hoping to raise funds to kit out the Oakley Centre so it can provide a safe and welcoming environment for children.