Home News Inverness

Kessock Bridge closes northbound as police and search teams attend incident

A helicopter is assisting.

By Ena Saracevic
The bridge is currently closed northbound. Image: DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge is closed northbound due to an ongoing police incident.

The bridge, on the A9, closed at around 7.13pm today.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

A police coastguard helicopter is also in attendance.

Traffic Scotland have alerted motorists to avoid the area at this time.

Emergency services are currently in attendance. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

Kessock Bridge carries the A9 trunk road across the Beauly Firth in Inverness.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

