Kessock Bridge closes northbound as police and search teams attend incident

Kessock Bridge is closed northbound due to an ongoing police incident.

The bridge, on the A9, closed at around 7.13pm today.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

A police coastguard helicopter is also in attendance.

Traffic Scotland have alerted motorists to avoid the area at this time.

Kessock Bridge carries the A9 trunk road across the Beauly Firth in Inverness.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

