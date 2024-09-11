Inverness planning: Chicken shop approved for the Eastgate, support grows for city centre bar plan

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

Highland Rugby Club is plotting a series of changes at its Canal Park home.

Letters of support have been flooding in for a city brewery after concerns were raised about its plans for a new bar in Queensgate.

And a charity has clarified its proposal for supported accommodation after a previous application raised local concerns about drugs and alcohol.

But first, let’s begin with the latest on Maeme’s attempts to bring a new outlet to the city.

Maeme’s ready to open new Inverness shop

A new chicken shop will open in the Eastgate Shopping Centre after its plans were approved by Highland Council.

Maeme’s lodged a planning application earlier this year to open in the space formerly occupied by Game, which faces out onto the street.

The chain has a dozen different outlets across the UK, including one in Aberdeen.

It specialises in piri-piri chicken.

Highland Council’s environmental health officer Zoe Skinner made a number of recommendations that the company should follow before its application is approved.

They concern a ventilation system to manage odour and a request for the company to outline how it will manage its waste.

Planners have granted permission to Maeme’s, as long as it will abides by those conditions.

Rugby club’s battery plan

Inverness’s premier rugby club is hoping to succeed where Caley Thistle failed by installing a battery storage system.

Highland Rugby Club has lodged fresh plans that include two 50-seater stands, solar panels and new floodlights for two of its pitches.

According to the papers, the battery storage unit would be located on the same side as the main entrance.

The temporary seating stands would be put in place on the opposite side of the pitch.

A statement from the club said: “The site is currently sports fields (rugby pitches) and will continue to be after the development.

“The proposals intend to enhance the existing facilities.”

Rocpool Reserve expansion plans

A luxury hotel is hoping to add two new suites and an extension to its business.

Rocpool Reserve on Culduthel Road is one of several boutique hotels owned by Inverlochy Castle, who are listed as the applicants for the venture.

It wants to extend a balcony terrace, alter some of the building’s windows and create two new windows as part of the proposal.

A statement said: “The proposed alterations to the exterior of the building are in keeping with the character of the conservation area and the listed building.

“The alterations are proposed on the west facing elevation, which is to the side/rear of the building and is not visible from outwith the site due to the height of the mature trees adjacent.”

The five-star hotel opened in Inverness in 2006.

A one-night stay will set you back around £400 but the hotel regularly receives stellar reviews on TripAdvisor.

Raft of support for Dog Falls bar

There has been another twist in Dog Falls Brewing Company’s plans to open a taproom in Inverness city centre.

Last month, we revealed the business’s hopes for a bar in the space left behind by Semi-chem on Queensgate.

And it featured in the last planning round-up when nine objections were lodged by nearby residents concerned about noise and the potential for disturbance.

Cairn Housing Association’s commercial manager Louise Cook said: “We own a property in the residential block above this unit and feel that the change of use will adversely affect our tenants and the other residents within this location.

“Unfortunately, public houses, by nature of their establishment increase noise and

disturbance within their locations.”

There are now 11 objections in total.

However, there has been a wave of letters in support of the brewery’s plans. At the time of writing there are 23 in total.

Crown resident Ryan Mackay said: “Dog Falls are one of the most exciting breweries in the UK at the moment. Allowing them open a taproom in their home city would be such a boost for business as well as the local economy.”

Slackbuie’s Ross Mackay added: “To have Dog Falls open a taproom in Queensgate is a welcome addition to Inverness.

“This small, local business would breathe new life into a unit that had been sitting empty for two years.”

The application has a determination deadline of September 23.

However, once a proposal has at least five objections it is usually referred to the local planning committee.

The next committee meeting is scheduled for October 1.

What else is happening?

A new application for Westview House on the outskirts of Inverness has been lodged.

The Highland Homeless Trust had previously applied to change its use to an HMO (house in multiple occupation).

A number of objections were received and it was ultimately withdrawn.

A new application to change its use to “residential accommodation” has now been made, under the trust’s new name, Gateway.

A statement clarifying the current position said: “The residents who are to move to Westview House do have learning disabilities and have an age span from 40 to 75,

none of whom consume alcohol or take illicit drugs.”

In Academy Street, a Gaelic charity has put forward its plans to renovate the historic East Church.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis reached an agreement with the Church of Scotland to buy the building last year.

It hopes to turn it into a Gaelic cultural centre. The recently-lodged application includes changes to the building’s roof and toilets.

And lastly, work to fireproof the former Dunbar’s Hospital has been approved.

Nowadays, the site in Church Street is home to Wild Wee Pancakes and Cafe 1668.

