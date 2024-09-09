‘I’m still trying to process the achievement’: Inverness artist’s work featured in two major exhibitions

An Inverness artist will have two of his works displayed in major Royal Academy exhibitions.

The drawings of lecturer and contemporary artist Frank To have been accepted by the Royal Ulster Academy exhibition at Belfast’s Ulster Museum and the famous Royal West England Academy Annual open exhibition in Bristol.

This follows him being shortlisted for the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists National Art Prize last week.

The 42-year-old, who uses a unique gunpowder technique, said he is “overwhelmed” by the achievements.

Inspired by Lucien Freud, he told The Press and Journal he looks at the “most boring subject or the simplest object and tries to make it extraordinary.”

Inverness artist Frank To’s works in Royal Academy exhibitions

Born in Falkirk, Mr To graduated in Fine Art from the University of Huddersfield before doing a Master of Fine Art at Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone Art College.

In recent years, he has exhibited alongside some of the greatest of the international art scene, including Banksy, Jimmy Choo and Antony Gormley.

The art lecturer at UHI Inverness explained his “unique” gunpowder technique has gained him international recognition.

He said: “The reason why it is unique is that I found a way to actually make the gunpowder closer to traditional craftmanship, which makes it more visually aesthetic.”

His soon to be exhibited artworks are “Cours, Petit Lapin, Cours” and “I Want to Break Free”, which display a hare and a dog running.

The drawings are inspired by British painter and draughtsman Lucien Freud, Sigmund Freud’s grandson, and German Renaissance painter Albert Durer.

Mr To said: “Freud taught to basically look at the most boring subject or the simplest object and try to make it extraordinary.

“So that’s what I’m trying to do, taking something that’s very simple and translating it into something much more memorable.”

Frank To’s ‘For Fork Sake’ piece shortlisted for major award

His focus on creating art out of simple things has led to Mr To being shortlisted as a finalist for the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists National Art Prize.

His artwork “For Fork Sake”, which is now on display at Birmingham’s RBSA Prize Exhibition, won him a ticket to the final.

He added: “I’m still trying to process the achievements.

“It showcases how much I’m contributing to Scottish contemporary art, especially in the area of drawing.”

Frank To’s “Cours, Petit Lapin, Cours” will be on show in the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition in Belfast from October to early January next year.

Meanwhile, “I Want to Break Free” will be exhibited at the Royal West of England Academy Annual Exhibition in Bristol from September 14 to January 5, 2025.