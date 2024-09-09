‘I’m still trying to process the achievement’: Inverness artist’s work featured in two major exhibitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘I’m still trying to process the achievement’: Inverness artist’s work featured in two major exhibitions

Frank To, who uses a "unique” gunpowder technique, will have is work on display at two Royal Academies

'I want to break free ' Artwork
One of Frank To's selected artworks is 'I Want To Break Free', which shows a dog running. Image: Euan Anderson.
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness artist will have two of his works displayed in major Royal Academy exhibitions.

The drawings of lecturer and contemporary artist Frank To have been accepted by the Royal Ulster Academy exhibition at Belfast’s Ulster Museum and the famous Royal West England Academy Annual open exhibition in Bristol.

This follows him being shortlisted for the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists National Art Prize last week.

The 42-year-old, who uses a unique gunpowder technique, said he is “overwhelmed” by the achievements.

Inspired by Lucien Freud, he told The Press and Journal he looks at the “most boring subject or the simplest object and tries to make it extraordinary.”

Inverness artist Frank To’s works in Royal Academy exhibitions

Born in Falkirk, Mr To graduated in Fine Art from the University of Huddersfield before doing a Master of Fine Art at Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone Art College.

‘Cours, Petit Lapin, Cours’
‘Cours, Petit Lapin, Cours’ will be at Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition. Image: Euan Anderson.

In recent years, he has exhibited alongside some of the greatest of the international art scene, including Banksy, Jimmy Choo and Antony Gormley.

The art lecturer at UHI Inverness explained his “unique” gunpowder technique has gained him international recognition.

He said: “The reason why it is unique is that I found a way to actually make the gunpowder closer to traditional craftmanship, which makes it more visually aesthetic.”

His soon to be exhibited artworks are “Cours, Petit Lapin, Cours” and “I Want to Break Free”, which display a hare and a dog running.

The drawings are inspired by British painter and draughtsman Lucien Freud, Sigmund Freud’s grandson, and German Renaissance painter Albert Durer.

Mr To said: “Freud taught to basically look at the most boring subject or the simplest object and try to make it extraordinary.

'I Want To Break Free'
Frank To’s ‘I Want To Break Free’ will be exhibited at the Royal West of England Academy Annual Exhibition in Bristol. Image: Euan Anderson.

“So that’s what I’m trying to do, taking something that’s very simple and translating it into something much more memorable.”

Frank To’s ‘For Fork Sake’ piece shortlisted for major award

His focus on creating art out of simple things has led to Mr To being shortlisted as a finalist for the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists National Art Prize.

His artwork “For Fork Sake”, which is now on display at Birmingham’s RBSA Prize Exhibition, won him a ticket to the final.

He added: “I’m still trying to process the achievements.

“It showcases how much I’m contributing to Scottish contemporary art, especially in the area of drawing.”

For Fork Sake painting
‘For Fork Sake’ will go on show in the RBSA Prize Exhibition in Birmingham . Image: Frank To/Facebook.

Frank To’s “Cours, Petit Lapin, Cours” will be on show in the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition in Belfast from October to early January next year.

Meanwhile, “I Want to Break Free” will be exhibited at the Royal West of England Academy Annual Exhibition in Bristol from September 14 to January 5, 2025.

More from Inverness

The council is to consider options for short-term letting control areas. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness
Police tape erected at The Gathering Place in Inverness.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' sexual assault of teenager near River Ness
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
A general view of Inverness in colour with a brown NC500 road sign and pound signs
Analysis: What does the NC500 do for Inverness?
Karen Gillan with a baby bump.
Pregnant Inverness actress Karen Gillan reveals baby bump at Toronto Film Festival
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Potter jailed for assaulting partner and taking her car while drunk Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Stephen Potter. N/A. Supplied by DCT / Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail for man who assaulted partner then stole her car while drunk
Kessock Bridge.
Kessock Bridge reopened northbound after police and search teams attend incident
'Boy racers' Callum Fraser and Colin Maclennan appeared at Inverness Justice Centre.
Child rapist's sexual offending stretched back to late 1970s
An artist impression of what housing on the prison site could look like
Affordable and private housing could be on the cards for Inverness prison site

Conversation