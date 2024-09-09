Aberdeen volunteer group wins five Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

An Aberdeen volunteer group has won five awards at the Keep Scotland Beautiful Awards ceremony.

Aberdeen Communities Together (ACT), a council group that takes care of the Granite City’s parks and green spaces, was recognised for its “hard work” during the event at Duthie Park.

The organisation, which has more than 1,000 volunteers, also bagged The Rosebowl – Keep Scotland Beautiful’s top award.

The annual competition recognises volunteer groups across the nation for their contribution to keeping Scotland beautiful.

The wins mark another milestone for Aberdeen’s extensive success, as the city has won a medal in either Britain in Bloom or Beautiful Scotland every year since 2008.

Aberdeen wins big at Keep Scotland Beautiful Awards

Led by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Communities Together took home The Rosebowl Trophy – which is given to the overall winner across all categories, receiving the highest overall marks.

They also won four other awards, including the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society Award, the VisitScotland Award for Tourism, the City Award and a Gold certificate.

Aberdeen City Council also received a runner-up certificate for the Wright Sustainability Award, while the Powis Residents Group received the Residential Community Award.

Aberdeen Lord Provost and event host David Cameron said: “We are over the moon about winning the Rosebowl and the other awards today.

“It’s such a tribute to our hard-working gardeners and greenkeepers as well as all the amazing community organisations, groups, and individuals who help to continue make Aberdeen’s green spaces beautiful.

“Aberdeen has a long and prestigious history in the Beautiful Scotland and Britain in Bloom competitions so it’s fantastic that we’ve won this accolade in our 60th year of entering the competitions.

“We’d like to say a big ‘thanks’ to everyone who makes a contribution to our parks and green spaces and encourage everyone to come and see for themselves what beautiful – and award-winning – places they are.”

Making Scotland’s green spaces beautiful

Thirty-eight groups from all over Scotland were presented with awards and certificates during the ceremony in Aberdeen.

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group won the Keep Scotland Beautiful Award and the Garden for Life Biodiversity Award for Ury Riverside Park, as well as receiving a gold certificate.

Meldrum Amenities Improvement Group received a gold certificate and finished as runner-up in the Jim Murdie Trophy for Sustainability, while Stonehaven Horizon Project received a certificate of recognition.

The only group from Moray to be recognised was Forres in Bloom for their nomination to represent Scotland at the RHS Britain in Bloom finals.

Jim Jeffrey, chairman of the Garden for Life Forum, said: “In winning the Garden for Life Biodiversity Award, the team behind Inverurie’s Ury Riverside Park have demonstrated their commitment to creating a space which is great for both wildlife and local residents.

“Transforming a site that was once devoted to arable farmland into a haven for nature is a fantastic achievement. The award has been won thanks to outstanding teamwork, and I congratulate everyone connected with this inspirational project.”