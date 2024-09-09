Aberdeen volunteer group wins five Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen volunteer group wins five Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

Groups and volunteers from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray were recognised at the ceremony at Duthie Park.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Aberdeen Communities Together
Aberdeen Communities Together won five awards at the Keep Scotland Beautiful ceremony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen volunteer group has won five awards at the Keep Scotland Beautiful Awards ceremony.

Aberdeen Communities Together (ACT), a council group that takes care of the Granite City’s parks and green spaces, was recognised for its “hard work” during the event at Duthie Park.

The organisation, which has more than 1,000 volunteers, also bagged The Rosebowl –  Keep Scotland Beautiful’s top award.

The annual competition recognises volunteer groups across the nation for their contribution to keeping Scotland beautiful.

The wins mark another milestone for Aberdeen’s extensive success, as the city has won a medal in either Britain in Bloom or Beautiful Scotland every year since 2008.

Aberdeen wins big at Keep Scotland Beautiful Awards

Led by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Communities Together took home The Rosebowl Trophy – which is given to the overall winner across all categories, receiving the highest overall marks.

Aberdeen Communities Together and Lord Provost David Cameron with the prestigious Rosebowl trophy. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

They also won four other awards, including the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society Award, the VisitScotland Award for Tourism, the City Award and a Gold certificate.

Aberdeen City Council also received a runner-up certificate for the Wright Sustainability Award, while the Powis Residents Group received the Residential Community Award.

Aberdeen Lord Provost and event host David Cameron said: “We are over the moon about winning the Rosebowl and the other awards today.

“It’s such a tribute to our hard-working gardeners and greenkeepers as well as all the amazing community organisations, groups, and individuals who help to continue make Aberdeen’s green spaces beautiful.

“Aberdeen has a long and prestigious history in the Beautiful Scotland and Britain in Bloom competitions so it’s fantastic that we’ve won this accolade in our 60th year of entering the competitions.

Tree planting at Ury Riverside Park
Tree planting at Ury Riverside Park back in 2020 – the team have now been recognised for their hard work.

“We’d like to say a big ‘thanks’ to everyone who makes a contribution to our parks and green spaces and encourage everyone to come and see for themselves what beautiful – and award-winning – places they are.”

Making Scotland’s green spaces beautiful

Thirty-eight groups from all over Scotland were presented with awards and certificates during the ceremony in Aberdeen.

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group won the Keep Scotland Beautiful Award and the Garden for Life Biodiversity Award for Ury Riverside Park, as well as receiving a gold certificate.

 

Meldrum Amenities Improvement Group received a gold certificate and finished as runner-up in the Jim Murdie Trophy for Sustainability, while Stonehaven Horizon Project received a certificate of recognition.

Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones pointing at flower display in Grant Park.
Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones inspect Grant Park flowers with Forres in Bloom secretary Sandra Maclennan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The only group from Moray to be recognised was Forres in Bloom for their nomination to represent Scotland at the RHS Britain in Bloom finals.

Jim Jeffrey, chairman of the Garden for Life Forum, said: “In winning the Garden for Life Biodiversity Award, the team behind Inverurie’s Ury Riverside Park have demonstrated their commitment to creating a space which is great for both wildlife and local residents.

“Transforming a site that was once devoted to arable farmland into a haven for nature is a fantastic achievement. The award has been won thanks to outstanding teamwork, and I congratulate everyone connected with this inspirational project.”

