Inverness planning: Dog Falls Brewing plots new city centre bar, row over guest house expansion and ‘whisky experience’ venue to fill vacant shop

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

A growing city brewing company has put forward plans for its own bar in the city centre.

Dog Falls Brewing Company opened its micro-brewery in Inverness in 2022 and the success of that venture has convinced its owners to open their own bar too.

There are big changes coming at the Premier Inn on Glenurquhart Road.

And a “whisky experience venue” could be on the cards for Church Street, filling a space that has been empty for years.

But first, let’s begin with a proposed expansion of a city guest house that has ruffled a few feathers.

Guest house expansion

The Whin Park Guest House is hoping to add 10 new bedrooms to its offering in Ardross Street.

Applicants the Rowan Guest House Group say a 1.75 storey extension at the back of its existing property will help meet the huge demand from tourists looking to stay in Inverness.

If successful, it will increase the number of rooms it offers to 26.

In the planning papers, the company said: “The scheme has been prepared in response to the increased number of ‘budget’ hotels that have recently been or are in the process of being constructed within Inverness city centre and surrounding areas.

“As travellers demand greater facilities at increasingly competitive rates, this has left the traditional guest house proprietor with no option but to consider upgrading and modernising in order to remain competitive.”

The group describes the Ardross Street area as being “vitally important” to the tourist economy of Inverness.

Two objections have been raised however, by mother and daughter Sandra and Nicola Forbes, who live nearby.

Nicola said: “The extension would totally overshadow us.

“Our quality of life will be affected as we will lose privacy to not only our garden, but

our home and roof terrace, which is a total visual intrusion.”

The application has a decision deadline set for September 4.

‘Whisky experience’ venue could find new city centre home

A “whisky experience venue” could be about to open in Church Street.

The space formerly occupied by the Highland Print Studio has been earmarked for a new use by applicants Davidson Baxter Partnership.

Papers lodged with Highland Council contain an impression of a venue called “Dramnation”.

It would be a “high-end Scottish malt whisky experience”, featuring tasting and training rooms along with a small space for retail.

There would also be a small food preparation area to allow small snacks to “enhance” the experience.

A statement from Davidson Baxter Partnership said: “The experience would very much be focused on local whisky and distilleries from the surrounding Highlands and Islands, as well as stocking old and rare whiskies from across Scotland for the whisky lover.

“This would further enhance the thriving hospitality sector in the busy centre of Inverness.

“As well as providing modern and well equipped whisky training facilities for small groups, visiting distillers, and local workers in the sector.”

Taproom ambition for Dog Falls

A new bar is hoping to open its doors in Inverness city centre.

Dog Falls Brewing Company has lodged a planning application for a new taproom in Queensgate, where Semichem was based before it closed last year.

The firm opened the Highland capital’s first brewery since the 1980s when it opened its Lotland Place operation in 2022.

Before that, it was running from a garage at the home of owners Bob and Louise Masson outside Inverness.

The company’s application is to change the use of the unit at 23 Queensgate from a shop to a public house.

It states: “Encouraged by the growth of our business, we intend to establish a Dog Falls Taproom in the city centre.

“We’ll showcase our diverse range of beer alongside selected guest beers from other great breweries across the Highlands and beyond.”

The firm’s growing reputation means there are sure to be plenty of people excited about the prospect of a Dog Falls bar.

It’s also a boost for Inverness city centre to find a new tenant for a vacant unit.

There has been one objection to the plans so far though.

Bruce Shairp, who lives in a flat above the former Semichem shop, fears that a new pub could “negatively affect the well-being of the residents above”.

He added: “The potential noise and disturbance from pub goers outside the premises could significantly impact the residents’ quality of life.”

Big changes at Premier Inn on the west side of Inverness

A hotel on the west side of Inverness is planning to transform its closed restaurant into 40 new rooms.

The Premier Inn on Glenurquhart Road closed its Beefeater restaurant to the public earlier this year.

That move was made to prepare for the space to be converted into new hotel rooms.

As the Press and Journal reported earlier this week, plans submitted to Highland Council have now offered more details about the revamp.

There are currently 130 rooms.

The planned expansion will increase this to 170 by using the Beefeater restaurant and building an annexe.

What else is happening?

A planning application has been lodged to use the former Blackbridge Furnishings shop as a gym.

The furniture shop moved to a new home in Millburn Road earlier this year and MMA fighter Ross Houston has outlined his intention to move his classes there.

Near the River Ness, Ronald McLeman has lodged plans to demolish a house at 13A Island Bank Road.

And Barclays’ application to wind down its former site in Union Street has been approved.

The bank closed earlier this year and had applied for permission to remove its cash machine and signage.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

