Glenbrittle road to Fairy Pools WILL be upgraded – if traffic volume allows it

A plan for upgrading the road to the Fairy Pools at Glenbrittle has been announced.

Highland Council has said the work on Skye will be completed soon revealing a start date for later this month.

The authority warned the works could be impacted by the number of drivers on the road.

The announcement comes after a P&J report on the condition of the surface.

Concerns were raised after weeks of heavy traffic on the route during the summer tourism boom.

The road has come under criticism for its potholes and soft verges.

Pothole problem on Glenbrittle road

Inverness-based Gordon Pearson from Wow Scotland Tour spoke of how he had to help people get out of huge potholes at the side of the road, last month.

Yesterday, Sandy Bloomer – the chairman of the Scottish Independent Tour Operators Association described the area at the Fairy Pools as a “cacophony of hell”.

Highland Council has now confirmed its plans for upgrading the road.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The surfacing works for the C1237 road between Merkadale and Glenbrittle works are proposed to start around the end of this month (September 2024).

“The traffic levels will have to be monitored at the time to see if this is possible though.”

