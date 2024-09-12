Glenbrittle road to Fairy Pools WILL be upgraded – if traffic volume allows it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Glenbrittle road to Fairy Pools WILL be upgraded – if traffic volume allows it

Highland Council reveals plan for works on the surface leading to the top Skye tourist destination.

The fairy pools
The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

A plan for upgrading the road to the Fairy Pools at Glenbrittle has been announced.

Highland Council has said the work on Skye will be completed soon revealing a start date for later this month.

The authority warned the works could be impacted by the number of drivers on the road.

The announcement comes after a P&J report on the condition of the surface.

Concerns were raised after weeks of heavy traffic on the route during the summer tourism boom.

The road has come under criticism for its potholes and soft verges.

Pothole problem on Glenbrittle road

Inverness-based Gordon Pearson from Wow Scotland Tour spoke of how he had to help people get out of huge potholes at the side of the road, last month.

Yesterday, Sandy Bloomer – the chairman of the Scottish Independent Tour Operators Association described the area at the Fairy Pools as a “cacophony of hell”.

Highland Council has now confirmed its plans for upgrading the road.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The surfacing works for the C1237 road between Merkadale and Glenbrittle works are proposed to start around the end of this month (September 2024).

“The traffic levels will have to be monitored at the time to see if this is possible though.”

