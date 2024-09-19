Homes and cars broken into during Inverness crime spree

Homes and cars have been broken into during a crime spree in Inverness.

Police are investigating a number of incidents which took place in the Merkinch area between Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The male suspect entered, and attempted to enter, various properties and vehicles on Lochalsh Road, Telford Road and surrounding areas.

A victim has shared CCTV stills with The Press and Journal, which capture a man trying to gain entry to one of the targeted cars.

Posting on Facebook, police said: “An unknown person has made various efforts to gain access to parked vehicles, some of which they have stolen contents from within, alongside trying to gain entry to addresses within the local area.”

Police appeal for Inverness break-in info

Now police in Inverness are asking anyone who may have heard or saw anything suspicious in the area, or who have video doorbell or CCTV footage, to contact 101 quoting reference number PS-20240918-0689.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.