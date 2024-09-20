Road closures for Loch Ness Marathon and River Ness 10k and 5k races

Several roads around Loch Ness and Inverness will be closed for the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and River Ness 10k and 5k races.

The Highland Council has revealed the full list of road closures ahead of the popular running event on Sunday, September 29.

A smaller number of roads will be also closed on days prior to and after the event.

The temporary road closures will affect vehicular traffic, access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

However, Inverness Infirmary Bridge will also be closed to pedestrians and cyclists between 8:30am and 5pm on the day of the event.

The local authority said alternative routes for vehicular traffic will be signposted during the periods of the closure.

Loch Ness Marathon route

Described as “one of the most stunning marathons in the world”, the Loch Ness Marathon follows a spectacular route alongside Loch Ness and the River Ness before finishing in Inverness city centre.

The race will start on the B862 between Fort Augustus and Foyers.

Runners will then follow the B852 from its junction with the B862, heading through the loch’s shore towards Dores.

From Dores, the race heads directly into Inverness city centre via the B862, turning left over Ness Bridge.

After crossing the bridge, runners turn left again for the last half mile along the River Ness to the finish at Bught Park.

Full list of road closures for marathon

B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road closed at its junction with the B852 Dalcrag Bridge – Foyers – lnverfarigaig – Dores Road, from 7am to 11:15am on Sunday, September 29.

B852 Dalcrag Bridge – Foyers – lnverfarigaig – Dores Road closed at its junction with the B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge- Torness – Dores – Inverness Road to its junction with the lnverfarigaig – Glenlia Road, from 9:45am to 12pm on Sunday, September 29.

B852 Dalcrag Bridge – Foyers – lnverfarigaig – Dores Road closed at its junction with the lnverfarigaig – Glenlia Road to its junction with the Foyers Road, from 10:15am to 12pm on Sunday, September 29.

B852 Dalcrag Bridge – Foyers – lnverfarigaig – Dores Road closed at its junction with the Foyers Road to its junction with the lnverfarigaig – Errogie Road, from 10:15am to 12:30pm on Sunday, September 29.

B8852 Dalcrag Bridge – Foyers – lnverfarigaig – Dores Road closed at its junction with the lnverfarigaig – Errogie Road to its junction with the B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road, from 10:30am to 2:15pm on Sunday, September 29.

B862 Fort Augustus -Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road closed to northbound traffic between its junction with the B852 Dalcrag Bridge – Foyers – lnverfarigaig- Dores Road and its junction with the Torbreck Road, from 10:15am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29.

B862 Fort Augustus -Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road closed to northbound traffic between its junction with the Torbreck Road and its junction with the Holm Roundabout, from 10:15am to 10:35am and from 11:45am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29.

B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road closed between its junction with the Torbreck Road and its junction with the Holm Roundabout, from 10:35am to 11:45am on Sunday, September 29.

Culduthel Avenue, Inverness, closed at its junction with the entrance to Inverness Royal Academy to its junction with Culduthel Road (forming part of the B861 Inverness – Leys – lnverarnie Road), from 10:25am hours to 10:50am on Sunday, September 29.

Culduthel Road (B861), Inverness, closed at its junction with the Culduthel Avenue to its roundabout junction with the A8082 Inverness Southern Distributor Road, from 10:25am to 10:50am on Sunday, September 29.

A8082 Inverness Southern Distributor Road, closed at its roundabout junction with Culduthel Road (B861) to its roundabout junction with the C16 Inverness -Ashie Moor Road, from 10:25am to 10:55am on Sunday, September 29.

C16 Inverness -Ashie Moor Road closed at its junction with Holm Road (A8082), Inverness to its junction with the Torbreck Road, from 10:25am to 11:30am on Sunday, September 29.

Torbreck Road closed at its junction with the C16 Inverness -Ashie Moor Road to its junction with the B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dares – Inverness Road, from 10:25am to 11:45am on Sunday, September 29.

B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dares – Inverness Road closed to northbound traffic between its junction with Holm roundabout and its junction with the Ness Bank and Gavell Gardens Road, from 9:45am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29. Vehicular access for southbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

Ness Bank and Gavell Gardensoad, Inverness, closed to through traffic between its junction with Castle Road (B862) and its junction with Island Bank Road (B862), from 9:15am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29. Access to local properties will be maintained, from the junction with Castle Road.

Castle Road (B862), Inverness, closed to northbound traffic between its junction with Haugh Road (B862) and its junction with Bridge Street (B861), from 9:15am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29. Vehicular access for southbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

Bught Road, Inverness, closed at its junction with Bught Avenue to its junction with Ness Walk Upper, from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday, September 25.

Ness Walk Upper, Inverness, closed at its junction with Bught Road to its junction with Ballifeary Lane, from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday, September 25.

Bught Drive, Inverness, closed to southbound traffic between its junction with Torvean Avenue and its junction with Bught Avenue, from 9:15am to 10am on Sunday, September 29. Vehicular access for northbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

Bught Avenue, Inverness, closed to southbound traffic between its junction with Bught Drive and its junction with the Bught Road, from 9:15am to 10am on Sunday, September 29. Vehicular access for northbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

Bught Road, Inverness, closed at its junction with Bught Avenue to its junction with Ness Walk Upper, from 7:30am on Friday, September 27 to 12pm on Monday, September 30.

Ness Walk Upper, Inverness, closed at its junction with Bught Road to its junction with Ballifeary Lane, from 7:30am on Friday, September 27 to 12pm on Monday, September 30.

Ness Walk Upper, Inverness, closed at its junction with Ballifeary Lane to its junction with Bishop’s Road, from 9am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29.

Bishop’s Road, Inverness, closed to westbound traffic between its junction with Ness Walk Upper and its junction with Ballifeary Road, from 9:15am to 10am on Sunday September 29. Vehicular access for eastbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

Bishop’s Road, Inverness, closed to southbound traffic between its junction with Ness Walk Upper and its junction with Ardross Terrace, from 9:15am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29. Vehicular access for northbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

Ballifeary Road, Inverness, closed between its junction with Bishop’s Road and its junction with Dunachton Road, from 9:15am to 10:00am on Sunday, September 29.

Ness Walk (forming part of Ness Walk -Ardross Terrace -Ardross Street), Inverness, closed at its junction with Young Street (B861) to its junction with Ardross Terrace, from 9:15am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29.

Ardross Terrace, Inverness, closed at its junction with the Ness Walk to its junction with Bishop’s Road, from 9:15am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29.

Ballifeary Lane, Inverness, closed at its junction with the Ness Walk to its junction with Springfield Gardens, from 9:15am to 9:45am on Sunday, September 29.

Springfield Gardens, Inverness, closed at its junction with Ballifeary Lane to its junction with Dunachton Road, from 9:15am to 9:45am on Sunday, September 29.

Dunachton Road, Inverness, closed at its junction with Springfield Gardens to its junction with Torvean Avenue, from 9:15am to 9:45am on Sunday, September 29.

Torvean Avenue, Inverness, closed at its junction with Dunachton Road to its junction with Bught Drive, from 9:15am to 9:45am on Sunday, September 29.

Ness Bridge (B861), Inverness; single lane closure of westbound carriageway, and footway closure (south side), between its junction with Castle Road (B862) and its junction with Ness Walk, from 9:15am 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29.

A8082 Inverness Southern Distributor Road closed to southbound traffic between Ness Side Roundabout and Holm Roundabout, from 10:30 am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29. Vehicular access for northbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

TEMPORARY 30 MILES PER HOUR SPEED LIMIT

The southbound lane of the B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road between its junction with Holm Roundabout and its junction with the B852 Dalcrag Bridge – Foyers – lnverfarigaig – Dores Road, from 10:15am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29.

TEMPORARY 20 MILES PER HOUR SPEED LIMIT

The southbound lane of the B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road commencing at its junction with Holm Roundabout and extending in a northerly direction to a point 34 metres, or thereby, south of its southernmost junction with Bellfield Park, Inverness, from 9:45am to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 29.