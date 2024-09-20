Police appeal to trace missing man, 30, last seen in Inverness

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 30-year-old man from Inverness.

Ashley Watson, 30, was last seen at around 8.30am on Friday on Tarff Road.

He is being described as around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

It is unknown what he is wearing.

Sergeant Jon MacDonald said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Ashley and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with information on where he may be to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0737 of September 20.