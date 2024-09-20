Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin gives update on Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie contract talks

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed there has been positive dialogue in the bid to secure Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie on new deals.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder McGrath and defender MacKenzie both have contracts that expire at the end of the season.

Both will be free to speak to other clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

McGrath, 27, and MacKenzie, 24, have been key for Thelin in a perfect start to the season of 10 wins from 10 in all competitions.

Thelin is keen to tie their long term futures to the club and confirmed director of football Steven Gunn is making good progress with talks.

On McGrath and MacKenzie, Thelin said: “The dialogue with the club is good.

“Steven is making that progress.

“Let’s see what will happen but I can’t speak for the players.

“There is a process there.”

Thelin’s drive to land trophy success

Meanwhile Thelin says he is driven by the desire to bring trophy glory to Pittodrie after a decade-long silverware drought.

Thelin knows how much trophy success means to the club’s supporters and how cup tournaments are on “another level” to what he experienced in Sweden.

Which is why he will not underestimate the threat of League Two minnows Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

It is also why he will not field a weakened team against a team from the fourth tier – cup progression means too much to tinker with a team that has won 10 out of 10 games.

Thelin said: “With a cup title you have to go for it.

“That is why we all keep doing it because we want to compete and to win something.

“It is always important.

“Cups in Sweden are growing but it is still not like it is in Scotland and the UK.

“The cup games in Scotland are on another level with all the supporters.

“We have the chance to get to Hampden which is exciting.

“We always try to put out a team that will best win the game.

“And we will never change that way.”

‘In the cup you have to be sharp and ready’

The furthest Thelin has progressed in a cup tournament in his career is reaching a semi-final, twice, with Elfsborg in Sweden.

He lost both. Elfsborg lost 1-0 to IFK Gothenburg in 2019-20 and then 1-0 t Hammarby during the 2021-22 season.

Thelin aims to go further with Aberdeen this season.

For the 46-year-old the semi-loss to Gothenburg offered a cautionary tale of how you can dominate a cup game and still lose.

It is why he will pay Spartans the utmost respect.

Thelin said: “We were quite good in the league and also in these years Elfsborg got to the semi-finals.

“The cup games, you also need that extra bit of luck or touch to get through to a final.

“I remember the Gothenburg game we were so good and created a lot of chances, but it was impossible for us to score.

“They had one shot, more or less, and it went in.

“That is football sometimes.

“In the cup you have to be sharp and ready”

Thelin wary of Spartans’ threat

Spartans have already secured a Premiership scalp this season having knocked out Ross County in the previous round.

Thelin has hammered home to his squad the need to remain completely focused despite Spartans’ League Two status.

He said: “This is a very important cup game for us.

“Spartans have a good coach and I think he is the longest serving coach at one club now, in Douglas Samuel.

“They have some experienced ex-Premier League players and they beat Ross County.

“That is why it is so exciting in all the cups all over the world.

“Where teams from different leagues can play against each other, at different levels in the country.

“We need to be really focused on this one.

“We need to prepare ourselves and give everything we have got to get into the next round.”