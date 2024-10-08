Johnny Foxes: It’s a late-night staple in Inverness – but daytime visitors are fuelling a restaurant boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Johnny Foxes: It’s a late-night staple in Inverness – but daytime visitors are fuelling a restaurant boom

One of Inverness's best-known pubs forged its reputation as an "end up" venue - but a new focus on food is changing local perceptions of it.

Johnny Foxes general manager Tina MacDonald in the popular Inverness bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Johnny Foxes general manager Tina MacDonald in the popular Inverness bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

Inverness has changed a lot over the past decade – and one of its most popular pubs has certainly changed with it.

Ask any Invernessian or regular visitor to the Highland capital what its best-known hostelry is and there’s a more than a fair chance they’ll say Johnny Foxes.

Foxes arrived on the scene in 1997 and that association has been forged in the memories of the city’s revellers pretty much ever since.

Its late licence, live music and regularly festive atmosphere earned it a reputation as a go-to place into the small hours.

And it has scooped plenty of awards in the past to prove it.

But the landscape has shifted pretty dramatically since Foxes and the Den – its adjoining nightclub – reached the top of the mountain.

The familiar decor of Johnny Foxes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Pubs have been closing all over the country.

Many have fallen victim to soaring energy bills, a cost-of-living crisis and the fact that young people are drinking as much as they used to.

Late-night culture has been hit particularly hard. More than a third of UK nightclubs have closed since 2020.

And yet, Johnny Foxes raked in a record-breaking level of income in 2023.

General manager Tina MacDonald has been with the company for 13 years.

She said: “A lot of people hear Johnny Foxes and think of us as an ‘end-up venue’.

“And that’s important to us. But what we’ve done in the last few years is try to change that perception to become somewhere people can be from start to finish, with everything under one roof.

“That means great food, great cocktails, early evening entertainment, right through to your live music and DJs at 3am.”

Meal sales rocket at Johnny Foxes

The decor is familiar and the welcome is still warm – but the menu will look altogether different if you haven’t popped your head in lately.

That shift towards the food side of things has been the biggest change in recent years.

And it’s been a successful one. People have voted with their feet and at the height of summer, Foxes was selling between 2,500 and 3,000 meals a week.

“It’s just grown and grown for us,” Tina said. “We get so many recommendations, which is brilliant.”

As locations go, Johnny Foxes is in a fantastic one.

Overlooking the River Ness on Bank Street, on a warm day you’ll find its beer garden bathed in sunshine.

Foxes and the Den are in Bank Street, overlooking the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The power of Trip Advisor is one thing. But there’s also a big draw in the fact that Foxes is one of the first venues thousands of tourists will see as they make their way into the city centre from the coach drop-off point on Ardross Street.

That steady stream of visitors throughout the summer months has been a big part of its recent successful shift.

Competition can sometimes be fierce in the hospitality industry.

But Tina is full of praise for other Inverness establishments that have played their part in creating a vibrant city.

She said: “There are some fantastic places in Inverness and everybody bounces off one another.

“Someone might come through to us for lunch and we can give them a list of places to check out.

“There’s such a wide genre of food, drink and entertainment available. It’s a really enticing place to visit.”

Staffing remains stiff challenge for Inverness

It’s an experienced core of staff that are running the business.

But the nature of the operation means that they need a lot of hands on deck when the busy periods hit.

That can be challenging these days, with the pool of available workers considerably smaller than it was a decade ago.

Tina said: “Recruitment is one of the biggest problems people [in Inverness] have.

“That’s something that affects us, it can be really challenging.

Johnny Foxes has been one of Inverness’s best-known pubs for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’ve just had to adapt to what availability we’ve got and who’s coming through the door.

“Whether Brexit’s the problem or not, there are a lot fewer European workers.”

The lean months through the winter will be difficult too.

But they’ll come on the back of a jam-packed summer and a busy Christmas period.

Tina added: “I know there are easier places than here to earn a wage on a Saturday night.

“But we always have a lot of fun.”

 

 

More from Inverness

Police block Thornbush Road in Inverness following collision.
Police hunt for driver of silver car who could hold key to Inverness ‘serious…
Holm, Inshes, Balloch and Crown primary schools were among the most popular in Inverness. Image: Mhorvan Park/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
REVEALED: The most in-demand schools in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a football yob and a stalker’s pizza delivery
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A company director elbowed a man on the face in a case of apparent mistaken identity in a nightclub. Bruce Campbell, 24, lashed out at Eihmin Hudson on the dance floor at Berkeley Suite in Glasgow's Charing Cross on July 2 2023. Campbell, a director of a roofing company in Inverness, attacked barista Mr Hudson, believing that he had touched his girlfriend. However, a friend of Mr Hudson told a court that it may have been another man in the victim's company who was to blame Picture shows; Inverness roofing contractor Bruce Campbell (director of Campbell and Son Roofing Limited) - DOB: 22/02/2000 . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness roofer elbowed clubber he thought had touched his girlfriend
Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
Man attacked on Grant Street in Inverness
Facade of Tesco Extra and Dobbies store.
Tesco promises jobs for staff affected by Inverness Dobbies closure
2
Of course, the search for Alistair Wilson's murderer must not end. But who can have any faith that Police Scotland will ever make an arrest, writes Euan McColm.
Euan McColm: Who has any faith Police Scotland will ever solve the Nairn banker…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Screams' from Inverness mum's home and son had 'blood on hands', jury told
The number of police houses in the Highlands is falling.
Inverness has just ONE police house left - and it's up for sale
Steven and Barbara Crook and Old Town Curiosities shop
Inverness antique shop owner retires after years of ‘bringing happiness’ to curious customers

Conversation