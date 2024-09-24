Inverness motorists face gridlock due A96 incident

Motorists travelling into Inverness were facing gridlock traffic this evening due to a police incident.

Traffic on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was brought to a standstill on the east side of Inverness.

Motorists reported lengthy tailbacks between Balloch and the Raigmore Interchange.

The exact reason for the delays is currently unknown.

Police were called to the scene and we have approached the force for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

