Meet the football-mad teen content creator from Aberdeen making a name for himself on YouTube

14-year-old Aaron Jones has been nominated for a Football Content Award.

By Jamie Sinclair
Aaron celebrates an Aberdeen goal.
Aaron celebrates an Aberdeen goal.

An 14-year-old Aberdeen fan has been nominated for an award for his impressive catalogue of matchday vlogs.

Aaron Jones’ channel features visits to Aberdeen and Cove Rangers as well as a few other grounds in Scotland.

The youngster documents the games through his reactions, giving those watching a supporter’s perspective.

Originally from North Wales, Aaron has lived with his mum Nia in Aberdeen for seven years.

The Albyn School pupil will head to the Football Content Awards at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday, November 21.

Aaron captures the action at both Cove Rangers and Aberdeen games. Image: David Cowe.

Aaron exclaimed “I’m so excited for it, emotions have been running high since I found out.

“I saw a post about the awards a couple of months ago. I thought why not just enter it?

In 2019, Aaron decided to take the first steps that led him on his vlogging journey by making his YouTube channel.

Now the channel has amassed over 5,500 subscribers.

Aaron said: “I could see how many people enjoyed that type of football content, so I thought why not do it in Aberdeen?”

The fledgling YouTuber is football crazy, playing for West End Football Club as well as his school.

Aaron said “I’d say I’m an Aberdeen and Cove fan, I just love football.

Mum Nia added “Since we’re Welsh and living up here, he’s split his allegiance between the Welsh and Scottish national teams too!”

Teen football fan nominated for major award

The positive feedback from fans and even Cove Rangers themselves has been a highlight for Aaron so far.

Aaron beamed “I’ve seen a great response from all the fans that watch the vlogs, everyone has been really supportive.

“Cove has been brilliant with helping me out, whether it’s giving me pitch access or setting up interviews.”

With many high-quality, emotionally charged videos on the channel, Aaron did have a clear favourite.

Aaron said: “Aberdeen’s 3-1 win at Ibrox was brilliant for me. It got a lot of attention online and is one of my favourite vlogs that I’ve filmed.”

Mother’s pride as footy fan heads to London awards ceremony

Nia has been very supportive of her son, and clearly pleased he has found something to get stuck into.

Nia said: “I’m proud of him every single day.

“For a 14-year-old it’s so nice to see him have a passion and really enjoy it.

Young Aaron is a huge football fan. Image: David Cowe.

Aaron has recently found a sponsor for his channel in the form of former Cove shirt sponsor Ace.

Aaron said “I’m really grateful for everything they’ve done for me, including getting me better camera equipment, gopros, and much more.”

To vote for Aaron in the Football Content Awards, click here, and you can find his YouTube channel here.

