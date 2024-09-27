Inverness street closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness street closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Police are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

By Michelle Henderson
Police block Thornbush Road in Inverness following collision.
Police have cordoned off Thornbush Road in Inverness this evening following a collision, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Inverness.

Police have cordoned off Thornbush Road in the Merkinch area of the city this evening as enquiries are carried out.

The incident was reported at 5.25pm.

The person’s condition is currently unknown.

Police can blocks Inverness Street as police officer walks away from vehicle.
Police are urging members of the public to avoid the area as enquiries are ongoing. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Pictures taken at the scene show police vehicles blocking the road as officers carry out their investigations.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area as police remain at the scene.

The road is closed at the junctions with Coronation Park and India Street.

Police road closed sign sits on the pavement.
Thornbush Road is closed in both directions. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A statement issued by Police Scotland on social media reads: “Thornbush Road in Inverness is closed at the junctions with Coronation Park and India Street due to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

“Emergency services were called around 5.25pm and remain in attendance. Please avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Inverness

Inverness stagecoach electric free buses
Inverness locals slam ‘dreadful’ Stagecoach service as more than 200 buses cancelled
There have been hundreds of marches for Palestine in Scotland and all over the world. Image: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock
Full list of Inverness road closures ahead of Highland march for Palestine
Inverness Justice Centre
Police raid catches Avoch drug dealer with cocaine and money at his home
Donald Macdonald is taking legal action against Highland Council
Macdonald Hotels boss calls in police in £150k dispute with Highland Council over Inverness…
The Upper Bridge Street building is regarded by many as an eyesore. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson and DC Thomson design team
Upper Bridge Street: What should we do with 'the worst building in Inverness'?
Omar Aziz and Station News. Inverness. Dale Haslam/DCT Media
Shop worker scarred in bottle attack says he holds no grudge against thug who…
Inverness
Inverness casting call: What locals need to do to have best chance of appearing…
Inverness Campus is going to see some big changes. Image: HIE
Inverness planning: Hotel and 'commercial space' among major new development in the pipeline for…
Traffic was brought to a standstill on the A96 today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness motorists face gridlock due A96 incident
A9 at Daviot
Road ban for dangerous driver who caused A9 crash at Daviot

Conversation