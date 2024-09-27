Inverness street closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Inverness.

Police have cordoned off Thornbush Road in the Merkinch area of the city this evening as enquiries are carried out.

The incident was reported at 5.25pm.

The person’s condition is currently unknown.

Pictures taken at the scene show police vehicles blocking the road as officers carry out their investigations.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area as police remain at the scene.

The road is closed at the junctions with Coronation Park and India Street.

A statement issued by Police Scotland on social media reads: “Thornbush Road in Inverness is closed at the junctions with Coronation Park and India Street due to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

“Emergency services were called around 5.25pm and remain in attendance. Please avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

