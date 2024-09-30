Driver shortages lead to new wave of cancellations to Inverness bus services

Inverness commuters face a rocky start to the working week as Stagecoach Highland battles ongoing driver shortages.

More than 20 services across the city have been called off today affecting communities across the city.

Bue routes one, three and 16 are among those affected, with operators blaming driver sickness for the disruption.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of last week when more than 200 bus services were axed from the week’s schedule.

Commuters slammed the firm for their ‘dreadful’ service, describing it as a “shambles” and “unacceptable.”

On social media this morning, bosses announced a string of cancellations, affecting around 23 services.

In a statement posted on X – commonly known as Twitter – bosses urged passengers to monitor their app for live updates.

They wrote: “Due to driver sickness, the following services will be unable to operate today. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For bus times please download the Stagecoach Bus app.”

Who will be affected by the cancellations?

Communities including Dalneigh, Balloch, Ness Castle, Culloden, Oakdene and Craig Dunain are to bear the brunt of the disruption today.

The disruption is set to continue well into the day, affecting commuters travelling home from work.

Two tables highlighting the scale of the disruption have been shared online,

The current lack of availability is part of an ongoing issue surrounding driver shortages.