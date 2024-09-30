Driver shortages lead to new wave of cancellations to Inverness bus services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver shortages lead to new wave of cancellations to Inverness bus services

More than 20 services across the city have been called off today.

By Michelle Henderson
Stageoach double decker among buses lined up at Inverness bus station.
More than 20 bus services have been axed from today's schedule. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Inverness commuters face a rocky start to the working week as Stagecoach Highland battles ongoing driver shortages.

More than 20 services across the city have been called off today affecting communities across the city.

Bue routes one, three and 16 are among those affected, with operators blaming driver sickness for the disruption.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of last week when more than 200 bus services were axed from the week’s schedule.

Commuters slammed the firm for their ‘dreadful’ service, describing it as a “shambles” and “unacceptable.”

Table showing list of bus cancellations.
Stagecoach has announced more than 20 cancellations to bus services across Inverness this morning due to driver shortages. Image: Stagecoach Highland/ Twitter.

On social media this morning, bosses announced a string of cancellations, affecting around 23 services.

In a statement posted on X – commonly known as Twitter – bosses urged passengers to monitor their app for live updates.

They wrote: “Due to driver sickness, the following services will be unable to operate today. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For bus times please download the Stagecoach Bus app.”

Who will be affected by the cancellations?

Communities including Dalneigh, Balloch, Ness Castle, Culloden, Oakdene and Craig Dunain are to bear the brunt of the disruption today.

The disruption is set to continue well into the day, affecting commuters travelling home from work.

Table showing list of bus cancellations.
A table highlighting the extent of cancellations to Inverness bus services today. Image: Stagecoach Highland/ Twitter

Two tables highlighting the scale of the disruption have been shared online,

The current lack of availability is part of an ongoing issue surrounding driver shortages.

Conversation