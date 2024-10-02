Highland road to remain closed overnight following ‘serious’ vehicle fire near Daviot

A Highland road which was closed earlier today following a vehicle fire south of Daviot will remain closed overnight following a “serious” incident.

The incident occurred just after 11am on Wednesday, October 2, and involved one vehicle along the B851, around half a mile from its junction with the A9 at Inverness.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed police had asked them to attend the incident and had sent three appliances initially.

Firefighters were then recalled to the scene this afternoon after the vehicle began smoking again.

SFRS dispatched one appliance from Inverness and used a hose reel jet to dampen the wreckage.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area and said “inquiries are ongoing”.

At the scene tonight, officers said the incident was “serious” and that the road would remain closed overnight

