Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Boss Colin Charlesworth hails Huntly for reaching final after comeback triumph against Buckie Thistle

The Black and Golds last played in the final of the Shire Cup in 2008.

By Callum Law
Ross Still, right, heads home Huntly's second goal in their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final win against Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Ross Still, right, heads home Huntly's second goal in their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final win against Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Colin Charlesworth hailed Huntly’s “brilliant” second half display to beat Buckie Thistle and reach their first Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final in 16 years.

The Black and Golds trailed in an enthralling semi-final tie at Christie Park courtesy of Joe McCabe’s goal.

But Angus Grant’s brace and Ross Still’s counter secured a spot for the Strathbogie side in the final at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park on Sunday November 17.

Huntly last lifted silverware in October 2007 when they won the old SFA North Region Challenge Cup. Their last Shire Cup triumph was in season 1999-00, with their last final appearance in this tournament ending in defeat to Keith in September 2008.

Who they will face in the showpiece is not yet known. Banks o’ Dee beat Aberdeen in the other semi-final but are awaiting the outcome of an ADFA meeting next week after using six subs during the game.

Huntly boss Charlesworth said: “We were sluggish to start with, in the early stages it was a Buckie onslaught.

“But the players deserve credit for recognising where we were being threatened and rectifying it.

“The second half was brilliant and to a man it was faultless. The boys deserve the credit for how they approached the second half and fought for that final spot.

“It’s a massive thing for Huntly. It’s a really good community club and I’m delighted for everyone connected with the club.”

Match action

Buckie started impressively and broke the deadlock in the fifth minute.

Lyall Keir’s cross from the left picked out McCabe, who headed into the net from six yards.

The Jags could have increased their advantage but the unmarked Keir shot wide from 10 yards and Jack MacIver’s strike from the edge of the box was tipped away by goalkeeper Calum Brodie.

For Huntly Callum Murray twice broke through on goal in the first half. With the first chance he shot wide before being denied by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and McCabe with his second opening.

In the aftermath of Murray’s second opportunity Sam Robertson who went down under Ridgers’ challenge, but referee Alex Ross dismissed appeals for a penalty.

Angus Grant (number 10) scores Huntly’s third goal against Buckie.

Three minutes into the second half Ross did point to the spot when he ruled that Michael Clark had been bundled over at a corner. Grant then found the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

Midway through the second period Still nodded home Ryan Sewell’s corner from the left at the back post to put Huntly ahead.

Murray clipped the crossbar with a curling shot before the Black and Golds wrapped up a first win against the Jags in five years in the 72nd minute.

Murray broke down the left and teed up Grant, who finished clinically from 12 yards for his 17th goal of the season.

Munro rues profligacy

Buckie player-assistant manager Hamish Munro said: “It’s probably the best start and 25 or 30 minutes we’ve had this season. But we didn’t take our chances and that lets Huntly back into it.

“The referee couldn’t tell anyone what happened for the penalty so I’m oblivious really, but it’s a huge momentum shifter in the game.

“I hate losing and when we were in control of the game at one point it makes it worse.”

Joe McCabe (number two) heads home Buckie’s goal against Huntly.

