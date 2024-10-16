How an Aviemore grandfather overcame his own ordeal to help get men talking about mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

How an Aviemore grandfather overcame his own ordeal to help get men talking about mental health

David Mead says 'the first step through the door is the hardest' - and he speaks from experience.

David Mead set up the new group in Inverness to help support men's mental health
David Mead set up the new group in Inverness to help support men's mental health
By John Ross

David Mead hopes his own mental health struggles can be used to help other men facing similar issues.

The 45-year-old is open about experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts and wants to put his life lessons to good use.

He has set up a new group in Inverness to help tackle a growing problem of mental ill health among men.

Fortnightly meetings held in the Cameron Youth Centre are the first in Scotland organised by an organisation called Man Down.

‘If I weren’t here it might be better’

Originally from Suffolk, David moved to Fort Augustus in 2010 with his family.

They later relocated to Cornwall – but a stressful family situation exacerbated ill health for David and prompted him to start attending Man Down meetings.

David and his wife now live in Aviemore.

He said events surrounding the move led to him going on a “spiral of depression and self-isolation”.

“My wife noticed I wasn’t well and said I needed to see the doctor.

“I blurted out everything and I was put in contact with the hospital and then Man Down.”

He added: “It got to the point where I felt I had failed my family.

“I felt that if I weren’t here it might be better. But ending my life would have made everything worse and everyone else would have had to deal with it.

Man Down groups encourage men to speak using the ‘offload’ ball“Gradually it got better by talking about it and being able to let it out.

“And once I started talking at Man Down I was able to open up more to my wife and found she was suffering from depression too, so I wanted to be there for her.”

David has been promoting the group locally

The group, which has the motto Let’s Talk About It, is run entirely by volunteers.

During meetings, those attending are passed a rugby ball, known as an ‘offload ball’, when they can talk about their problems if they want.

David has had a Scottish version of the ball created for the Inverness meetings which are attracting increasing numbers.

After no one turned up at the first event, around a dozen men of varying ages have come to subsequent gatherings.

Volunteers needed to man support groups

They have spoken about a range of issues, including depression and other health issues as well as money, family or work problems or the loss of a loved one.

“The first step through the door is the hardest”, said David. “But it is a peer-support, non-judgemental meeting.

“There is no need to book, you can just walk up and we will listen if you wish to talk.

“There are other groups in the area dealing with mental health issues but we are still needed, the more help out there the better.”

David and Man Down are looking to recruit volunteers for the Inverness group and others they hope to start up.

Reported mental health conditions in Scotland have doubled since the last Census

He says his own health is helped knowing he is trying to help others.

“I’ve learned a lot of things and have a lot of experience to offer.

“If I can pass that to someone else it’s a bonus. I like to think I’m making a difference.

“People have come back and said they felt a weight was lifted off their shoulders by just talking.

“And I get a fuzzy heart knowing I’ve said something to someone that has helped them.

“That’s what I get out of it.”

Man Down aims to have 200 groups around the country by 2026, including more in the Highlands.

Conversation