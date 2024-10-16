Robbie Shepherd tribute show: 155 Scottish performers to commemorate legend at HMT on Sunday

After more than 40 years in the business, there were very few people Robbie Shepherd did not know or had not interviewed.

So much so, that he was often called “a walking encyclopedia of Scottish culture” by friends and colleagues.

And yet, no matter who was sitting in the other chair, the “national treasure” always made sure to focus solely on the person across from him.

It is something musician and BBC Radio Scotland broadcaster, Jamie MacDougall, always remembers from his days watching Robbie in the booth when his programme used to follow the north-east broadcaster’s.

That and Robbie’s “wonderful collection” of tartan jackets.

“You were there as Robbie’s guest, and he was interested in you and that was paramount,” Jamie said.

“He really did have this gift of making you feel calm, there was no stress or hassle.”

Joining in with his own memories, singer and Highland Games stalwart, Robert Lovie, added: “He was amazingly encouraging with everybody, but especially young people.

“He would have interviewed you, given you the time of day and he would have taken you along on that journey with him.”

A Toast Tae Robbie Shepherd

More than a year after Robbie’s death, friends, family and colleagues are determined that these memories and Robbie’s legacy in Scottish culture and music are not forgotten.

Deciding to come together and commemorate him in true “Robbie style”, friends and colleagues are hosting a concert at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Robert said: “[His qualities are] what made him so amazingly special, that’s the reason we wanted to do this.

“We don’t want to close the book on him not just because of his whole being as a friend but also for what he stood up for in life.”

With 155 people taking part in the show, he added: “Robbie wouldn’t have liked the fuss we’re all going through by way of staging the concert but he would have loved the show.”

Classical Scottish singer Karen Matheson and Aly Bain are among those performing on Sunday October 20 along with an All Star Scottish Dance Band featuring John Carmichael.

Jamie will be singing with Scottish folk singer Siobhan Miller on the night with one particular song having a special link to Robbie.

Jamie said: “The song that I’m going to be singing is the song that every year came out as the most requested song on Robbie’s program. It was My Ain Folk.

“It will bring a tear to a glass eye.”

Robbie Shepherd’s Doric drag performances and Flying Pigs

But tears aside, Robert said there will also be plenty of comedy. Something Robbie was well known for.

During Robbie’s singing days, he would sometimes dress up as a lady with his wife Esma playing on piano.

“There was Robbie dressed as a woman pushing a shopping trolley doing drag,” said Robert.

Singing Agadoo but putting Doric words to the song, Robert said he was “absolutely hysterical”.

“That’s the lovely thing as well, what we’ve created for Robbie is a variety show because in many respects he was a variety entertainer.

“The Flying Pigs will be at the concert. They used Robbie as a butt of the joke in a lot of their sketches and he was very fond of that.”

Robbie told John ‘Dinnae fash yerself’ on meeting the Queen

For musician John Carmichael who is part of the All Star Scottish Dance Band on the night, he first met Robbie at various dances in the late 60’s.

The accordion and piano player often spotted the north-east loon singing or compering and got to know him well.

As John’s varied career took him from music to TV researching and producing including Northern Nights for Grampian TV, he has many fond memories of Robbie including trying to get the BBC man involved with an STV show.

However, one that sticks in his mind is getting advice on how to greet the Royals.

Over 20 years ago, John got a call from the palace to say they liked his music and asked the Glaswegian if he would consider playing at the annual Ghillies Ball at Balmoral Castle.

After agreeing, John said: “I think I phoned Robbie up at one point and I said ‘Well, here listen, I’m breaking into your area soon.’

‘I’m going up to play for the Queen.’

“He said: ‘Oh min, that’s great. That’ll be terrific aye.’

“I said, ‘Right now, just on the off chance I end up speaking to her, how do you address her?’

“‘Oh,’ he says. ‘Dinnae fash yerself son just call her ma’am.’

“And anyway he was bang on.”

It turned out to be handy advice on the night when John and his wife met and shared a joke with Her Majesty and as John and his band played at the Ghillies Ball for the next 20 years.

‘It’s going to be a fantastic experience’

Describing Robbie as “always good fun but serious about being prepared”, John, 85, said they were all looking forward to commemorating him at the concert.

The accordion player said: “Robbie did so much for Doric and music. He just dedicated everything to it.

“I think the concert will be a good in memoriam evening, but done in the right way. Having people enjoy themselves.”

Jamie said he was delighted to be a part of the concert which also is helping to raise money for the initiatives organised in his memory.

These include offering bursaries like the ones Robbie and Harry benefitted from as boys, a sweet pea garden and erecting a granite memorial cairn on the Dunecht Estate.

Jamie added: “It’s such an honour. I can’t wait to be part of it.

“It’s going to be a fantastic experience and a great celebration of a wonderful man. And to think the end product is going to benefit hundreds and hundreds of young artists.”

‘We miss him’

Robert added: “What I am delighted about is that His Majesty’s Theatre will be absolutely packed to the guns with people.

“That’s a tribute in itself.”

With slight glassy eyes, Robert finished with: “The other thing I just want to say is we miss him.”

A Toast Tae Robbie Shepherd is being held at His Majesty’s Theatre on Sunday October 20. To find out more or to buy tickets, click here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund the Robbie Shepherd legacies. For those interested in donating, you can find the page here.