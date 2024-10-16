‘Water not suitable for drinking’ at Inverness psychiatric ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Water not suitable for drinking’ at Inverness psychiatric ward

Despite highlighting an overall 'good practice', Scotland’s Mental Welfare Commission has found a number of issues at New Craigs hospital.

By Alberto Lejarraga
New Craigs Psychiatric Hospital
A number of issues have been identified at New Craigs Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A report has found a number of problems at New Craigs Hospital in Inverness.

Members of the Mental Welfare Commission unannouncedly visited two wards at the psychiatric hospital on Leachkin Road between July and August.

A report published today has revealed that New Craigs follows a “good practice” and provides “good standard care.”

However, the commission visitors also identified a number of issues the hospital needs to address.

They found that water was not safe to drink in one of the wards, with patients and staff having to drink bottled water.

Meanwhile, they highlighted two main issues in the ward housing people with complex functional mental illnesses and early-stage dementia.

The report states that some medication is being given out without the appropriate paperwork.

It also says that equipment such as showers and lighting controls are not suitable for these individuals.

Non-drinking water at New Craigs Hospital ward

Mental Welfare Commission members visited the Bruar Ward, an eight-bedded, mixed-sex, locked rehabilitation unit for individuals, on August 27.

Some of the patients at this unit may have come to psychiatric services through contact via a forensic route.

Although commission visitors said the bedrooms appeared “homely”, they revealed the temperature of the ward was mentioned as a problem, with windows unable to be opened in the hot weather.

The Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland visited New Craigs in July and August. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, staff admitted there was ongoing surveillance of the water system, meaning that patients and workers were having to drink bottled water.

A recommendation issued by the Commission reads: “Managers should ensure that every effort is made to complete the water surveillance as quickly as possible.”

Despite the issues found, commissioners found out that a “good standard” of care is being provided at the ward.

The report reads: “All of those that we spoke with had positive things to say about staff.

“Comments such as” non-judgemental”, “helpful” and “sound” were mentioned.

“During this visit, we found a good standard of recovery-focused care being delivered to individuals with varying and complex needs.”

‘Issues of concern’ found at Inverness New Craigs

Two commission visitors attended the Morlich Ward of the psychiatric hospital on July 23.

This a 12-bedded, mixed-sex unit providing inpatient hospital care for older adults experiencing complex functional mental illness and early-stage dementia.

A number of “issues of concern with the environment” were identified.

The report states there were no manual or hydraulic hoists to help nurses to support individuals who required assistance with bathing.

There were also only overhead showers in the en-suite bathrooms, which may present a challenge for individuals who need assistance.

The report says hose-type fitting would be “more appropriate.”

Meanwhile, the lighting controls in the bedrooms were described as “overly complicated” for patients in the ward.

The Commission has issued a recommendation to tackle these equipment issues.

It reads: “Managers should arrange to provide the necessary equipment and make alterations to ensure the environment is suitable for older adults.”

Prescribed medications not ‘legally authorised’

The Commission also highlighted some medicines were given out without the required legal paperwork.

It revealed that some T3 certificates, which are used for authorising medical treatment where a person does not or cannot consent to treatment for a mental disorder, were not “legally compliant.”

The report reads: “We found that all T3s had been completed by the responsible medical officer to record non-consent; they were available and up-to-date.

“However, not all were legally compliant, with medications prescribed but not authorised on the forms.”

“More work needs to be done to ensure forms are legally compliant and could be improved by following the good practice found elsewhere in the service.”

More from Inverness

Inverness sheriff court
Nairn man called women 'Barbie' and sexually assaulted them
Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua, Ro O hEadhra and Tristan Aitchison holding a pride flag outside XOKO cafe in Inverness.
Inverness inclusive cafe XOKO faces 10th hate crime leaving owners 'tired'
4
Scot Gardiner had high hopes for the Andrea Bocelli concert at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness. Image: Roddie Reid/Jason Hedges/DC Thomson/Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Scot Gardiner: The failed business ventures that left Caley Thistle reeling
Scot Gardiner had a difficult relationship with many of his Caley Thistle co-workers. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Scot Gardiner: Players and staff lift the lid on Caley Thistle's 'abrasive' former chief…
A number of former colleagues of Scot Gardiner's have criticised his leadership of Caley Thistle. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/SNS/DC Thomson
CHAOS: The inside story of how five years of Scot Gardiner left Caley Thistle…
Three generations of family funeral business William T Fraser and Son. William Fraser, his son Martin and grand daughters Emily and Francesca . Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing…
Burger King sign.
Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
Collage of Inverness and Elgin with Uber app on phone.
Uber taking bookings in Inverness and Elgin: Is firm considering a move?
3
The interactive strategy promotes Inverness as a hub of economic, social and cultural activity
A new vision: SIX big improvements that could change the face of Inverness

Conversation